No Man’s Sky Gets New Update for Expedition 16, Patch Notes Revealed

Hello Games has released a new update today for No Man’s Sky to coincide with the start of the title’s sixteenth expedition. Despite being over eight years old, Hello Games has never stopped supporting No Man’s Sky and has even released some of its biggest updates in years through 2024. Now, another major patch has dropped across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC that gives players some limited-time content to jump into.

Available to download now, the latest update for No Man’s Sky is meant to embrace “the spookier side” of the game’s universe with Halloween drawing near. To that end, patch 5.20 adds Expedition 16, which is called The Cursed. This expedition will last for two weeks and will have players “fight to keep a grip on reality while haunted by visions and voices from another dimension.” Those who complete The Cursed will then be given a number of rewards upon its conclusion.

Outside of this, today’s new No Man’s Sky update also includes a usual array of bug fixes tied to various elements of the experience. Hello Games has also improved the native Xbox, Switch, and PS5 versions of NMS in different ways to allow each to be a bit better than before.

To get a look at the full patch notes for today’s new No Man’s Sky update, you can find them attached below alongside a new trailer that highlights The Cursed in greater detail.