No Man’s Sky Gets New Update for Expedition 16, Patch Notes Revealed

Hello Games has released a new update today for No Man’s Sky to coincide with the start of the title’s sixteenth expedition. Despite being over eight years old, Hello Games has never stopped supporting No Man’s Sky and has even released some of its biggest updates in years through 2024. Now, another major patch has dropped across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC that gives players some limited-time content to jump into.
Available to download now, the latest update for No Man’s Sky is meant to embrace “the spookier side” of the game’s universe with Halloween drawing near. To that end, patch 5.20 adds Expedition 16, which is called The Cursed. This expedition will last for two weeks and will have players “fight to keep a grip on reality while haunted by visions and voices from another dimension.” Those who complete The Cursed will then be given a number of rewards upon its conclusion.
Outside of this, today’s new No Man’s Sky update also includes a usual array of bug fixes tied to various elements of the experience. Hello Games has also improved the native Xbox, Switch, and PS5 versions of NMS in different ways to allow each to be a bit better than before.
To get a look at the full patch notes for today’s new No Man’s Sky update, you can find them attached below alongside a new trailer that highlights The Cursed in greater detail.
No Man’s Sky Update 5.20 Patch Notes
- Expedition Sixteen, The Cursed, will begin shortly and run for approximately two weeks.
- During the expedition, the boundary walls between universes have begun to crumble. All conventional hazards have been replaced by Local Boundary Strength, which must be maintained to avoid the intrusion of the boundary horrors…
- Rewards include new posters, decals and titles; a new jetpack trail; a bioluminescent companion; a cursed helmet customisation; and the exclusive Boundary Herald starship.
- Introduced a number of particle rendering optimisations.
- Fixed a number of graphical corruption issues on Xbox.
- Fixed an issue with depth of field rendering on Switch.
- Fixed a number of minor graphical issues on PS5.
- Introduced a shadow rendering optimisation on PS5.
- Fixed a rare issue that prevented some large saves from loading correctly.
- Fixed a rare hang related to weather effects in multiplayer.
- Fixed a crash related to loading frigates.
- Fixed a number of performance issues on Switch related to use of the Analysis Visor.
- The message style for Communication Station messages has been improved.
- Fixed an issue that caused Sac Venom not to correctly display growing information in the Analysis Visor.
- Fixed an issue that caused butterfly wing audio to be too loud.
- Fixed an issue that caused the HoverDroid companion to fail to move.
- Fixed an issue that made it difficult to harvest hypnotic eyes from the abyssal horrors.
- Increased the amount of bait given when crafting specialist bait items.
- Fixed an issue that caused the backpack to be rendered with an incorrect offset in the inventory if the player has a cape equipped.
- Fixed an issue which could cause the player’s feet to appear reversed.
- Fixed an issue that caused specific face shapes to revert to the default when exiting the Appearance Modifier.
- Fixed an issue that could cause some generated pinning missions to skip some crafting steps.
- Fixed a number of glitches with the navigation of hostile AI starships.
- Fixed an issue that caused the fireplace flames to be purple.
- Fixed a text issue that affected the Angler’s Diary entries after the Aquarius Expedition ended.
- Fixed a minor text issue in the Previous Expeditions page.
- Fixed a minor UI issue that caused damaged equipment warnings to flash at inappropriate times.
- Fixed a number of minor animation glitches.
- Fixed an issue that caused incorrect text to appear on various fleet management pages when viewing the Normandy frigate.
- Fixed an issue that could allow system authorities to perform cargo scans while paused/in the UI.
- Fixed a VFX issue when destroying some small plants.