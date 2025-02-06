New No Man’s Sky Update Continues to Improve Worlds 2

Hello Games has today released another new No Man’s Sky update to further improve Worlds Part 2. This past week, the long-awaited Worlds Part 2 patch for NMS went live and brought with it a ton of massive overhauls to the spacefaring game. Naturally, with an update this large, the patch also resulted in some new issues appearing in the game. Now, Hello Games is trying to squash those issues with the latest NMS update.

Downloadable right now on Steam (and consoles soon), update version 5.53 for No Man’s Sky is dedicated entirely to bug fixes. Hello Games has resolved a variety of different problems with this NMS update, many of which were tied to missions or environments not rendering properly. Other than this, Hello Games has acknowledged that it will continue to identify more existing problems in NMS and will keep releasing additional patches to improve the content found in Worlds Part 2.

Until that time, the full patch notes for this new No Man’s Sky update today can be found attached as follows.

Bug Fixes