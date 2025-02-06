New No Man’s Sky Update Continues to Improve Worlds 2

Hello Games has today released another new No Man’s Sky update to further improve Worlds Part 2. This past week, the long-awaited Worlds Part 2 patch for NMS went live and brought with it a ton of massive overhauls to the spacefaring game. Naturally, with an update this large, the patch also resulted in some new issues appearing in the game. Now, Hello Games is trying to squash those issues with the latest NMS update.
Downloadable right now on Steam (and consoles soon), update version 5.53 for No Man’s Sky is dedicated entirely to bug fixes. Hello Games has resolved a variety of different problems with this NMS update, many of which were tied to missions or environments not rendering properly. Other than this, Hello Games has acknowledged that it will continue to identify more existing problems in NMS and will keep releasing additional patches to improve the content found in Worlds Part 2.
Until that time, the full patch notes for this new No Man’s Sky update today can be found attached as follows.
No Man’s Sky Update 5.53 Patch Notes
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue which prevented some gestures from ending when attempting to move.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Stellar Extractor to display an invalid slot.
- Fixed a number of issues that could occur when warping on board someone else’s freighter.
- Fixed an issue that could cause life support to drain while in the Nautilon.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Mineral Rig from being installed correctly in the Colossus.
- S-Class upgrades to the Grafted Eyes now choose 3 bonuses.
- Fixed a number of cases where the highest bonus for X-Class Neutron Cannon upgrades was lower than the S-Class bonus.
- Fixed an issue that caused all hermit crabs to be listed as extinct on the Discovery Page.
- Abandoned Mode saves now indicate their status on the load screen.
- Fixed a number of mission issues that could occur after joining another player in who was already aboard the Space Anomaly.
- Fixed an issue that prevented some decals from being coloured correctly.
- Fixed an issue that could cause some ships or Multi-Tools to appear twice in the list of active items in their respective archive UIs.
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause some ships to change colour when being retrieved from cold storage. This fix will restore ships to their correct colour.
- Fixed an issue that caused Multi-Tools to have an incorrect class listed on the weapon rack UI.
- Fixed a rare mission blocker that could occur at the start of the Artemis missions.
- Fixed a number of issues that could prevent the Space Anomaly or Atlas Path missions from starting correctly.
- Fixed a rare mission blocker where players would not know the correct recipes during In Stellar Multitudes.
- Fixed a number of issues with water simulation, including all water vanishing from the oceans on PlayStation 5.
- Planetary rings and rainbows now reflect correctly in the water.
- Fixed an issue that could cause flickering glitches with water rendering.
- Fixed a number of additional visual glitches with water rendering.
- Fixed a number of visual issues with lighting.
- Introduced a significant improvement to load times while using a large number of mods.
- Introduced a minor optimisation for video memory usage.
- Fixed a rare crash related to creature navigation.
- Fixed a crash related to the animation system.
- Fixed a number of crashes related to memory management.
- Fixed a crash related to memory allocation.
- Fixed a crash related to animations.