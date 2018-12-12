New ‘Overwatch’ Game Modes Are In the Works, Confirms Blizzard

Though Overwatch may seem simplistic at first glance, there is actually much more to the game than what meets the eye. There’s hidden lore, tragic backstories, and interpersonal relationships that are evident in the game’s sound bytes. Though Blizzard has done a lot to kepe gameplay fresh though with a constant rotation of new events and special incentives to play, there still is no single-player campaign or anything that truly sets itself apart from the rest of the online title. Luckily, it looks like that is about to change.

Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan recently took to the game’s blog to apologize for the silence from the team and to promise that there is so much on the way. “We’re also in a bit of a “head’s down” mode trying to get a lot of work done,” said Kaplan. “We also had a few people traveling over the thanksgiving holiday (we’re based in the US) and took advantage of the slow week to allow developers to work on whatever they wanted. The end result was pretty cool. We explored new game modes, new features and new engine tech. It was all really rough but some of the prototypes will actually turn into features someday.”

Though he didn’t have anything he was ready to announce today, he did give a sneak peek at what’s on the horizon with a rough outline with a heavy emphasis on “top secret stuff I’m not allowed to talk about”:

Hero balance (I actually think we’re in a better spot than these forums will have you believe)

Quality of life features (UI updates etc)

New hero prototyping and development

New game mode prototyping (don’t expect to see these soon)

Feature development

Ongoing event support (skins etc.)

Overwatch may seem like an overly simplistic shooter, but don’t let the first-glance fool you. Blizzard’s highly beloved FPS is rife with lore and characters that mean something. The team behind the hit title have done a fantastic job of fleshing out that hidden history through intriguing animated shorts and a free comic series thus far and they are showing no signs of slowing down. In the video above, I even touch on the comics and shorts and discuss just how important they are, and how they are absolutely vital to this FPS’ success.

Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, alongside the epic new Winter Wonderland event.