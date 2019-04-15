New ‘Overwatch’ Trailer Highlights Storm Rising’s Thrilling Mission

A new Archives Event for Overwatch is nearly underway, which means players are gearing up to tackle a new mission with a group of some of our favorite heroes. Storm Rising will be taking players to the streets of Havana to get their hands on a top-ranking Talon member, and by the looks of it, there is going to be a bounty of action involved. After all, what else could one expect when Winston, Genji, Mercy, and Tracer come together to tackle the mission at hand?

According to the description of the upcoming event, players will be tasked with having “to extract a high-ranking member of the Talon organization and unlock pieces of the past with over 100 items from last year and many new ones—including highlight intros, emotes, sprays, and more.”

For those who don’t know about Overwatch‘s Archive Events, they are co-op missions that focus on rather important parts in Overwatch history. They usually take place around this time of year, with the previous two being Retribution and Uprising. During an active event, there are special items that can be earned that are from Overwatch‘s past, including some sweet skins for our favorite heroes.

Speaking of which, Blizzard Entertainment has been kind enough to reveal some of the Epic and Legendary skins that will be available throughout the Storm Rising event. We’ve already seen the likes of Junkrat, Soldier 76, and more, which can be seen right here. However, more have been revealed, including one for Bastion that is just downright awesome.

A phantom emerges off the coast of Busan. Terrorize your enemies as GWISHIN BASTION (Legendary)! Chase the truth: April 16 🔎 https://t.co/du08PhhIPT pic.twitter.com/q3W0w9J37D — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 14, 2019

Brace for the race. Put the pedal to the metal as RACER ZARYA (Epic)! Chase the truth: April 16 🔎 https://t.co/du08PhhIPT pic.twitter.com/9Rm4eHIEpF — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 14, 2019

Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The upcoming Storm Rising event is set to kick off on April 16th and it will be held until May 6th, which will also be when all of the new skins and special items will be locked away.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe we’re going to be able to ride on that motorcycle as Tracer, or is Blizzard just teasing all of us? Will you be enjoying the upcoming Overwatch event when it drops? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

