New Picross Game Is Also an Overlord Anime Crossover

A new Picross game is officially on the way, but it comes as part of a collaboration with an unlikely source: the anime and light novel franchise Overworld, which is about an MMORPG player that decides to rule their digital world after being transported into it. Say hello to Picross: Lord of the Nazarick.

For those unfamiliar, the point of Picross is to solve logic puzzles by coloring in certain squares within a grid to form a picture. Think of it kind of like Sudoku or a crossword; there are clues to the answer along the outside of the grid, and fully filling it out reveals the image. Picross: Lord of the Nazarick uses the Overlord franchise’s characters and setting as window dressing for these puzzles, of which there are apparently 519 in total across various modes like Color, Clip, and Mega Picross. You can check out the trailer for the video game above.

It’s worth noting that while this might be the strangest collaboration for the game thus far, it is by no means the only collaboration. There’s already a Pokemon version of Picross, and a Kemono Friends version of Picross. With the addition of the Overlord collaboration, however, the sky is certainly the limit.

Overlord was first created as a light novel series illustrated by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin in 2010. Later acquired by Enterbrain and licensed for a manga by Kadokawa, the series follows Momonga, a player in the midst of the world’s biggest MMORPG on the day it shuts down. But when he gets transported into the world of the game as his player character, he decides to take over the world as the new overlord, Ains Ooal Gown. The series has been adapted into three seasons, and two compilation films.

Picross: Lord of the Nazarick is set to release worldwide (or so it appears) on July 25th for Nintendo Switch. It looks like it’ll run about $10, but it is not currently listed on Nintendo’s eShop in North America despite the English trailer.

[H/T Kotaku]