PlayStation Reveals 4 New Controller Colors, New Headset Design

Sony’s PlayStation today revealed that there’s going to be an extremely color fall for the PlayStation 4 console this year. More specifically, the video game console manufacturer announced four new controller colors as well as a new headset design.

A PlayStation.Blog post today introduced four new colors to the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller family in the form of Electric Purple, Red Camouflage, Titanium Blue, and Rose Gold. The same blog post also announced the Rose Gold Edition headset, which is basically just the Gold Wireless Headset with a Rose Gold finish and color scheme.

Here’s how PlayStation describes the four new controller colors:

Electric Purple

“This vibrant new color features a two-tone purple design with white PlayStation shapes for added contrast.”

Red Camouflage

“Black, red and brown take on the iconic controller camouflage pattern paired with silver detailing for extra flare.”

Titanium Blue

“A metallic top cover with light blue detailing is complemented by a matte blue back with this new addition to our metallic line.”

Rose Gold

“A gold metallic finish and subtle rose hue offers a sleek and sophisticated metallic option.”

The four new colors join a growing number of previously released colors, with approximately 30 or so total DualShock 4 Wireless Controller color options available when these launch in September. Given that it launched six years ago, that’s about six different controller colors a year on average, which means there’s really something for everyone.

What do you think of the new controllers? Are you particularly keen on any one color, or does the headset design really call to you, maybe? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The various controllers are set to release in September in the United States and Canada for $64.99 USD/$74.99 CAN. The Rose Gold Edition headset has a more broad Fall 2019 release date in the same countries, and retails for $99.99 USD/$119.99 CAN. You can check out all of our previous, extensive PlayStation coverage right here.