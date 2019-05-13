New PlayStation Now Games Include Batman: Arkham Knight

A lot of attention is placed on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass when it comes to gaming subscription services, which is understandable, considering it’s a pretty great deal. For those who don’t know, Sony also has their own service for those who enjoy the PlayStation side of things, and with a catalog that features over 750 games from PS2, PS3, and PS4, it’s definitely worth consideration. That said, PlayStation Now has recently added a handful of titles for subscribers to enjoy, and one of them happens to be Batman: Arkham Knight, which is probably worth the price of admission on its own because players get to drive the Batmobile.

Of course, this isn’t the only title that has been added to the PlayStation Now library. In addition to the Batman-based adventure, Dangerous Golf, Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game, and more added for subscribers to enjoy. Nine titles in total were added to the list, most of which can be downloaded to users’ PS4s. As with all games in the catalog, each game can be streamed to PlayStation 4 or PC. Here are the latest additions:

8-Bit Armies (PS4)

Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4)

Brawlout (PS4)

Dangerous Golf (PS4)

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game (PS4)

Majin and the Forsaken Kingdom (PS3)

Metal Gear Rising Revengeance Ultimate Edition (PS3)

Miko Gakkout Monogatari: Kaede Episode (PS4)

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (PS4)

Tales of Zestiria (PS4 Upgrade)

For those who are curious, these were the most played PlayStation Now games from April:

NBA 2K18

WWE 2K18

Mortal Kombat X

Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain

Mafia III

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

For Honor

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Saint’s Row IV: Re-Elected

Red Dead Redemption

Bloodborne

PlayStation Now is currently available for $19.99 a month, with a 7-day free trial offered to first-time users. You can read more about it right here.

