Pokemon TCG to Release Must-Have Team Rocket Merch

Pokemon TCG has not only announced the Glory of Team Rocket expansion pack but also celebrates the iconic villains with incredible peripheral merchandise. Players won’t want to miss out on these dark and lovely-themed items, especially if they want to show off their inner villain. With various goods to purchase and use, Pokemon TCG players can go for the full set, or simply select the specific items they want. While the Team Rocket items aren’t available yet, there isn’t much time before they are up for sale on The Pokemon Center. However, fans will want to act quickly to ensure they are able to get their hands on this merch.

The Glory of the Rocket Gang Attache Case Set is the standout gear for Pokemon TCG. In addition to this, there is also clothing bearing the Team Rocket logo, perfect for the Pokemon fan.

Pokemon TCG Team Rocket Glory of the Rocket gang attache case set.

The Glory of the Rocket Gang Attache Case Set comes with an incredible amount of goodies. Players who purchase this item will enjoy the following.

Pokemon TCG Team Rocket Merchandise

Glory of the Rocket Gang Attache Case Set

Deck Shield: Glory of Team Rocket

Deck Case Glory of Team Rocket

Deck Shield Pro Team Rocket

Flip Deck Case Team Rocket

High Class Long Card Box Team Rocket

Rubber Play Mat Team Rocket

Damage Counter Case Team Rocket

Playmat Case Team Rocket

Team Rocket Hoodie

Team Rocket Body Bag

Team Rocket Tie

Team Rocket Tie Clip

Team Rocket Sock

Team Rocket Hat

Team Rocket Mug

Team Rocket Fragment Case

The Team Rocket-themed merchandise for Pokemon TCG will release on April 18th. The Pokemon Company is also holding a lottery to celebrate this set and the upcoming Glory of Team Rocket expansion pack. Fans can find out more information at the official website. Mark your calendars if you want to support the criminally misunderstood Team Rocket.

Pokemon TCG has seen numerous new boosters packs, which has led to an increase in incidents unfortunately. However, The Pokemon Company is trying to combat scalpers with the Pokemon TCG Vending Machines. The company has been hard at work restocking local retailers with Pokemon TCG sets, but some retailers have stopped allowing pre-orders and in-store purchases altogether.

Regardless, Pokemon TCG remains one of the most popular card games of all time, rivaling that of Magic the Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh!, and maintains this status. Tournaments are held alongside the VGC and Pokemon GO tournaments at various events. These high-stakes events are a great way to watch top players go head-to-head.

There has never been a better time to get into Pokemon TCG thanks to the release of Pokemon TCG Pocket. While the games do have slightly different speeds and playstyles, there is no denying the effect the mobile title has had on the hobby. Many players have taken their interest in Pokemon TCG Pocket and made the full transition to Pokemon TCG.