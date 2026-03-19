New Pokemon Pokopia Code Brings Players A Fresh Cloud Island to Explore For a Limited Time

Since the release of Pokemon Pokopia, gamers have fallen head over heels in love with the Pokemon life sim. Its charming characterization of familiar Pokemon and massive, sandbox world have captured new and returning Pokemon fans alike. Now that it’s been out for over a week, many players are wrapping up the main story and turning their attention to making the post-apocalyptic Pokemon world beautiful. Often, this requires both inspiration for the perfect build and the rare items needed to make it happen. And that’s where Cloud Islands can help.

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Many players have begun creating helpful Cloud Islands that friends can visit to stock up on ideas and printable photo references for rare items. But the team behind Pokemon Pokopia has been showering us with special Cloud Island codes, as well. From the stunning Developer Island to the gamer’s paradise created by Hidetaka Kano, these islands are a joy to explore. And the latest Pokemon Pokopia code has delivered another must-visit paradise for fans to explore and copy.

New Pokemon Pokopia Code Lets Players Tour an Island Paradise for a Limited Time

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The latest official Cloud Island is created by another Pokemon Pokopia commercial star. While Hidetaka Kano crafted a gamer’s paradise, Rino Sashihara brings fans a stunning island oasis to explore. And if you’ve been having as much trouble finding those floating rafts as I have, you’ll want to set your Pokopia camera to reference mode, stat.

To visit the latest official Cloud Island in Pokemon Pokopia, you’ll need to grab your Mysterious Goggles. Then, put them on and enter the code MGL4 83P4 to take a virtual tour of Sashihara’s Cloud Island. Keep in mind, you’ll need an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription and an internet connection to make it happen.

Like any virtual Cloud Island visit, you won’t be able to interact with items here. However, you can explore to get some inspiration for your own Cloud Islands or in-game areas. But perhaps more importantly, you can take reference photos for items you haven’t found yet. These photos will let you print said items at the Pokemon Center Item Printer. So, exploring these Cloud Islands can be a huge help for tracking down hard-to-find items.

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In particular, this Cloud Island is a great one to visit if you’re looking for nautical inspiration for Bleak Beach. The area features a beautiful tiled waterfall and hot springs area, and it’s got an overall peaceful vibe I’d love to emulate if only I had the decoration skills required. It also has the Inflatable Boat rafts, which I’ve personally yet to find in my regular gameplay, and some unique Wobuffet Wobbler items. You can also snag a print reference photo of the elusive Naptime Bed used to craft the habitat for Munchlax and Snorlax. It also has a Pikachu Couch if you still need one to befriend Mimikyu.

While prior codes haven’t come with an expiration date, it looks like this one does. According to Serebii, the code for Sashihara’s Cloud Island will only be available to use until August 12th. So, if you want to snag some of her items, be sure to use the Pokemon Pokopia code to visit before then.

Do you enjoy virtual tours of official Cloud Islands in Pokemon Pokopia? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum

[H/T: Serebii]