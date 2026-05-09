New Pokemon Report Is Good News for Future Nintendo Switch Ports of Retro Games

Earlier this year, Pokemon fans were surprised and delighted when the 2004 Kanto remakes Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen released for Nintendo Switch. The decision to drop the retro games as standalone ports rather than Nintendo Switch Online additions raised some eyebrows. And yet, fans flocked to revisit their memories of Kanto. Since then, many of us have been wondering when we might get to play other retro Pokemon titles on modern consoles. Now, an encouraging new report from Nintendo makes it seem like it’s just a matter of time.

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With all the anticipation for Pokemon Pokopia, the timing for Nintendo’s decision to drop Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen on Switch seemed like a bold choice. And since it released, Pokemon’s first life sim has certainly taken center stage as one of the year’s highest-rated and most popular new games. Yet it would seem that Nintendo knew exactly what they were doing with that retro release. According to Nintendo’s latest financial report, the Kanto remakes sold nearly as well as Pokemon Pokopia. And that could be exactly the good news fans have been waiting for.

Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen‘s Success Paves the Way for More Switch Ports

Courtesy of The Pokemon Comany

According to Nintendo’s May 8th financial report, Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen sold over 4 million units worldwide in the 6 weeks after release. For ports of 22-year-old games, that’s pretty impressive. In fact, the retro ports nearly match the popularity of Pokemon Pokopia, which sold over 4 million units in its first 5 weeks. Of course, Pokopia is a Switch 2 exclusive, so its sales are limited by ownership of the newer Nintendo console. But even so, with how close these games released to one another, those sales figures are pretty impressive.

If Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen were a test run for The Pokemon Company, it’s safe to say these initial sales figures are encouraging. Though 4 million is nowhere near the original’s 12 million count, it’s still early days for the ports. And as a digital-only release, it’s safe to say the profit margins here are better than with a physical game release. And that could mean fan enthusiasm for the Kanto remakes will set the stage for the retro Nintendo Switch library many Pokemon fans hope to see.

Thus far, ports for other early Pokemon games have not been confirmed. However, many fans are hoping to see titles like HeartGold and SoulSilver release for the Nintendo Switch eventually. If the Kanto remakes had sold poorly, that would’ve been pretty unlikely. But with strong early sales for the 2004 hits, it feels like it’s just a matter of time before we see other older Pokemon games on the Nintendo Switch. And with a long wait for Pokemon Winds and Waves ahead of us, sooner would be better than later.

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

HeartGold and SoulSilver would make a lot of sense for the next retro re-release, since the Johto remakes followed in Kanto’s footsteps. Those games initially released in the U.S. in March, so we’ve missed the anniversary drop opportunity there. However, their Japan release date was Sepetember 12th, so that could be another potential chance for Pokemon to hit us with the next Switch ports. Given that we don’t have much lined up for the rest of 2026, this wouldn’t be terrible timing.

Of course, since FireRed and LeafGreen let fans visit Johto as part of their extended journey, some fans think we’ll skip right to Hoenn remakes, instead. Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire got their original release back in November 2014, so the anniversary drop timing would be pretty fitting there, too. After all, Pokemon fans are pretty used to getting a new game in the fall. And thus far, there’s nothing on the horizon for fall 2026.

For now, there’s nothing official in the works for more retro Pokemon ports to the Switch. But the sales report from Nintendo is a really encouraging sign for future re-releases of older games.

Which older Pokemon game do you most hope to see on the Nintendo Switch? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!