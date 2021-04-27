New Pokemon Snap Gets a Day One Patch

✖

New Pokemon Snap has received its first patch ahead of its release on Friday. Nintendo announced that it would be releasing a patch for New Pokemon Snap ahead of its release, adding minor adjustments and corrections to improve the gameplay experience. The official patch notes do not provide much detail about what exactly is being fixed, although Nintendo did note that the patch is necessary for players to access online functions for the game. The update will be automatically downloaded for players who already have the game pre-loaded, while New Pokemon Snap players with physical copies will have to download the patch when they first boot up the game. The update requires 125 MB of space.

New Pokemon Snap is set to become Nintendo's next big release of 2021, a long-awaited sequel to the original Pokemon Snap game. New Pokemon Snap will follow the same basic gameplay pattern as the original - players will choose a course and then take photos of Pokemon as they slowly progress through a set route, using various items to lure Pokemon out and get them to exhibit unusual behavior. However, New Pokemon Snap features several new innovations that should make gameplay a lot more enjoyable. In addition to having branching route options, each course can be leveled-up to add new Pokemon and new Pokemon behavior. Additionally, New Pokemon Snap will also feature more of a plot, as players are tasked with investigating the Illumina phenomenon, which causes Pokemon and some plants to glow. The cause of this phenomenon is unclear, but players can use Illumina Orbs to cause Pokemon and special plants called Crystabloom flowers to start glowing. The game likely has a ton more surprises to find, and players should look forward to spending hours trying to crack every mystery the Lental region has to offer.

New Pokemon Snap will be released on April 30, 2021.