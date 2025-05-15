New Leak Reveals Unannounced Pokemon TCG Premium Collection

For many Pokemon TCG fans, the upcoming Super-Premium Collection release for Prismatic Evolutions is the primary focus this week. But we’ve also got the Black Bolt and White Flare ETB pre-orders floating around, along with the pending release of Destined Rivals. Basically, there’s a lot happening with Pokemon cards right now, and apparently, there’s even more on the way. According to a new listing on GameStop, another Kanto-themed Premium Collection is headed our way soon, featuring Venusaur ex and Blastoise ex. And if you’re thinking they already did that, well… they’re doing it again.

The leak comes via a posting on the GameStop website, which was re-shared by X account @switchstock. The listing includes the name, features, and product description for this upcoming Pokemon TCG Venusaur ex and Blastoise ex Premium Collection.

Looks like GameStop accidentally leaked an upcoming Venusaur ex and Blastoise ex Premium Collection



The description listed 10 packs, alongside 2 foil promos, and an oversized Venusaur ex card pic.twitter.com/i5v1otnMrm — Pokémon-Switch Stock (@switchstock) May 15, 2025

While this might sound a lot like the existing Scarlet & Violet 151 – Blooming Waters Premium Collection, the listing shows some key differences that suggest it is indeed another new set of Pokemon cards for collectors to catch. The oversize foil card, for instance, features Venusaur rather than the Blastoise from 151, and the number of included boosters is different.

The listing appears to have since been removed from the GameStop website, suggesting it wasn’t meant to go up just yet. However, thanks to the screenshots, we’ve got a pretty good sense of what this alleged new set will include, as well as its reported release date.

What’s Included in the New Pokemon TCG Venusaur ex and Blastoise ex Premium Collection

The Pokemon Company has not yet officially announced this upcoming collection, so it’s important to note that anything shared via this leak could be inaccurate or subject to change. That said, here’s what we can expect from the new collection based on what we’ve seen from the GameStop listing.

According to images shared via @switchstock and on Instagram, the set will include 2 foil promo cards. One will feature Venusaur ex and the other will feature Blastoise ex. The collection will also include an oversize foil Venusaur ex card. And for those chasing the feeling of ripping packs, the key detail – the collection will feature 10 Pokemon TCG booster packs.

We don’t yet know which packs will be included. However, some accounts have shared what appears to be the image to go along with the now-removed listing. If this image is accurate, Pokemon fans can spot a few of the included boosters in the image.

From the image of the package, it looks like the promo cards will be from the Stellar Crown collection. Included boosters look to primarily feature Surging Sparks, though it’s possible some others are lurking in there, as well. At any rate, it looks like the new Premium Collection will feature card artwork and boosters from previously released sets, rather than adding anything new to the mix.

The upcoming Venusaur ex and Blastoise ex Premium Collection was listed on GameStop with a release date of August 9th. That said, since the collection has not yet been officially announced, it’s possible this date or any of the listing details could change.