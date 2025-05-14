Pokemon TCG Fans Brace for Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection Drop

Over the past few weeks, the Pokemon card market has shown some signs of healing. More fans have been getting ahold of this year’s previous Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions releases, with items showing in stock everywhere from the Pokemon Center to Dollar General. Despite ongoing website issues, many gamers were even able to pre-order the new Pokemon Center exclusive Black Bolt and White Flare ETBs. And yet, as the next new release in the Prismatic Evolutions line approaches, fans aren’t so optimistic.

The Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection will arrive on May 16th, and already, stores like GameStop are showing signs that stock will once again be well below demand. The newest set already has listings at GameStop and Best Buy, with that confirmed May 16th release date. Both locations will offer the items in-store only. While The Pokemon Company states the item will also go up on The Pokemon Center that day, it’s unclear what time this will happen. That online queue has been hit or miss, so those hanging out at home on May 16th may or may not have better luck. At any rate, those Pokemon card fans who’ve checked out their local stores aren’t getting great signs about how many Super-Premium Collections will be out in the wild when release day arrives.

As this Reddit user shared, their local GameStop location is only expecting 2 of the Prismatic Evolutions Super Premium Collections. Given that the customer limit is 2 per person, that sounds like it’s going to get a bit messy fast. If this trend holds true across other locations, it looks like the initial wave of this latest Prismatic Evolutions drop could be out of stock before it even truly hits shelves.

Pokemon Card Fans Don’t Expect to Get Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection at Launch

With recent restocks for other items in the Prismatic Evolutions line making it a small bit easier to get the cards, this is a bit surprising. It seems like, despite managing to put more of the earlier releases into the wild, the Pokemon Company may not have manufactured more Super-Premium Collections for the first run of this latest new Pokemon TCG release. Granted, the example above is just one local GameStop, so it’s possible that other stores, or even The Pokemon Center, will have larger numbers of the item for sale. Best Buy does list the set on its website, but isn’t as much in the habit of posting paper signs with stock ahead of time, so it’s unclear how many Super-Premium Collections they’re expecting.

At any rate, fans aren’t holding their breath to be able to buy the Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection on May 16th. Pokemon card collectors in the r/PokemonTCG subreddit are already bracing for locations to have fewer than 10 boxes each, making it nearly impossible for most people to get them.

This Redditor is clearly not alone in the sentiment. As one fan’s reply puts it, “The closest I’ll get to the box is this picture.” That said, some local card stores have inventive new solutions for the low Pokemon TCG stock. One fan shares that their local card store is doing a lottery system, with the Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection at MSRP and a random draw to see who gets them. That’s a creative solution to the ongoing issue of first come, first-served, especially for a Friday morning drop, when many people have to be at their day job.

What Is MSRP for Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection?

If you’re heading out to try and secure a Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection box this week, keep MSRP in mind. The Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection is listed at The Pokemon Center for $89.99, which is the MSRP for the product. Best Buy’s listing also notes that they’ll be selling the collection at MSRP. GameStop, however, has a slight markup at $99.99.

If the typical reseller trend continues, it’s likely we’ll see resellers posting the Super-Premium Collection for well above this shortly after launch. Given how restocks for older products have gone, you may do better to wait for a restock than pay well above what the Super-Premium Collection is worth.

If you’re headed out there on May 16th to try your hand at getting a Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection, we wish you luck! Let us know how it goes in the comments below!