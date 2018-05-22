New PS4 Controller Revealed With Customizable Features

The PlayStation 4 is getting a new officially licensed controller from Scuf Gaming that offers many customization possibilities and more.

Announced today by Scuf Gaming through the custom controller maker’s social media and in a PlayStation Blog post, the new controller is called the Vantage. It features adjustable triggers with extenders and stops, customizable thumb sticks, a paddle system and other features that improve on the base controller’s design to give players an edge.

“We’re excited to introduce SCUF Vantage – a new officially licensed controller that was built from the ground up for PlayStation 4,” Scuf Gaming CEO and founder Duncan Ironmonger said in the PlayStation Blog post. “Now gamers seeking a performance controller can enjoy a wide range of customization options that optimize comfort and gameplay performance, delivering both precision and flexibility for a variety of playstyles.”

The diagram below shows a breakdown of the Vantage controller and everything that’s included. A quick list of its various features was also included in the PlayStation Blog post to give an overview of the full range of possibilities the Vantage boasts.

Side-mounted right and left ‘Sax’ buttons – designed to fit the natural placement of a player’s fingers and provide additional configurability

Removable faceplate – makes it easy to change thumb sticks & personalize the controller

Advanced audio control for wired connection – a simple swipe of the audio touch bar adjusts the volume while players can keep their hands on the controller

Removable vibration modules – players can reduce the weight of the controller and lessen hand fatigue

Paddle control system with four removable back paddles

A quick-access remapping switch

Customizable thumb sticks with 3 different heights in either a concave or convex configuration

Adjustable Hair triggers

Trigger stops and extenders

Choice of D-pads

Interchangeable magnetic faceplate

All of the features that are included bring the wireless version of the controller up to $200. The Vantage controller will also come in a slightly cheaper form assuming you don’t mind dealing with some cords with the wired version available for $170, though it doesn’t include the travel case that comes with the wireless controller. An exact release date for the controller hasn’t been revealed yet, but it’s projected to be available late in summer 2018. Regardless of whether you choose the wired or wireless option, both will come with all the interchangeable parts and a high-speed micro-USB cable.

The Scuf Vantage is now available for preorder through Scuf Gaming and GameStop.

