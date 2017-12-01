New PS4 Dynamic Theme Transforms Your System Into A PS2

Earlier today, Sony confirmed that it was bringing a classic Jak and Daxter bundle to the PlayStation 4 next week, and it’s got us feeling all sorts of nostalgic ways. In the spirit of those throwback feels, they also released a new “Legacy Dashboard Theme” that transforms your PS4 into the classic stylings of the PlayStation 2. We’re here for it!

The latest theme will be available on December 6th in the US and EU for $2.99. According to the official announcement brought to you by Truant Pixel:

“We are pleased to bring you this theme, created with input from SIE US, Japan, and Naughty Dog. After multiple prototypes over the last 2 years, each of which were designed to mimic functional aspects of the PS2 Dashboard, we have been given the opportunity to combine multiple disparate elements into a single piece of theme software which mimics the sights, sounds, and functionality of the Playstation 2 Dashboard.

Upon starting up, users are treated fully recreated ‘boot’ sequence. PlayStation 2 logo cannot be used due to licensing restrictions, so we have taken an opportunity to create a mid-boot ‘Easter Egg,’ which changes randomly with every login. From there, the “Seven Stars” make an appearance, coalescing from random points to recreate the mathematical and dynamic formations to accompany the passage of time, similarly recreated from the original PlayStation 2 bios in the form of the Crystal Clock. Color shifting is now controlled via user input, with subtle shifts in particle speed and behavior.

Additionally, original audio has been taken from the PS2 hardware and recreated in the background ambience and custom keynotes for this theme.”

The new theme is specifically designed with 1080p, 4K in mind with OLED displays – so for those that scooped up an epic new TV this Black Friday, this one is definitely for you.