5 New PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC Games To Play This Week

Last week wasn’t the best week in terms of new game releases, but this week will make up for it with some pretty notable releases that you should definitely check out on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. June normally isn’t a hotbed for great games, but this week is definitely a full plate. Best yet, there’s some decent variety, meaning everyone should find at least one game appealing.

Anyway, without further ado, here are the five releases you should peep. Note: only new releases (including remasters and remakes) are included. Ports aren’t included. Note Two: Early Access games are also not included. Note Three: this is not an extensive list of releases by any means, however, it’s in order of release date.

Judgment

“From the team that brought you the critically acclaimed Yakuza series comes Judgment, a gritty tale of disgraced attorney Takayuki Yagami in his quest for redemption. Haunted by his past, he takes up arms as a private detective, clawing his way through Kamurocho’s underground crime network to investigate a string of grisly murders. In this psychological thriller, the balance between justice and mercy teeters on the edge.”

Release Date: June 25

Platforms: PS4

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

“Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a gothic horror action side-scrolling RPG set in 19th century England. A paranormal force has summoned a demon-infested castle, revealing crystal shards infused with tremendous magical power. Play as Miriam, an orphan scarred by an alchemist’s curse which slowly crystallizes her body. To save humanity, and herself in the process, Miriam must fight through the castle and defeat the summoner, Gebel.”

Release Date: June 25

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One

Samurai Showdown

“After nearly ten years out of the spotlight, Samurai Showdown is back with a vengeance! Developed by the team behind the critically acclaimed King of Fighters XIV, thirteen beloved fighters return, along with three new, to do battle on this legendary stage!”

Release Date: June 25

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and Arcades

The Sinking City

“The Sinking City is an adventure and investigation game set in an open world inspired by the universe of H.P. Lovecraft, the master of Horror. The half-submerged city of Oakmont is gripped by supernatural forces. You’re a private investigator, and you have to uncover the truth of what has possessed the city… and the minds of its inhabitants.”

Release Date: June 27

Platforms: PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One

Super Mario Maker 2

“In this new game, a sequel to the original Wii U game, players can create the Super Mario courses of their dreams, with access to even more tools, items and features, including the new ability to create slopes for the first time.”

Release Date: June 28

Platforms: Nintendo Switch