New PS5 Update Brings a Major Quality-of-Life Upgrade to Many Players

Sony’s PS5 has been around for over five years. In that time, the console has seen quite a few improvements. There have also been some snags, like that time the PlayStation network went down for an extended period of time. Or the price reveal for the PS5 pro. Despite the ups and downs, the PS5 remains a popular console. And now, it’s about to get even better thanks to an upcoming update headed to beta this week.

This update won’t necessarily make big changes to the PS5 console itself. Rather, it’s focused on improving how gamers use their controllers. Multiplatform gamers know the struggle of swapping their DualSense controller. Pairing to PC, mac, or mobile makes these pricey controllers more versatile. But it also means returning to your console gaming can be a bit of a pain. You have to re-pair your controller every single time, and that can be a bit of a process.

Image courtesy of Sony

Now, Sony wants to make things easier for gamers who use their DualSense controller with more than just the PS5. The upcoming PS5 update will let players register their DualSense controller with up to four devices at the same time. This will let you switch seamlessly between wireless connections without having to re-pair your controller every time you swap from Fields of Mistria on PC to Oblivion Remastered on PS5.

Multiple Device Pairing for DualSense Headed to Beta This Week

Before you get too excited, I should note that the update is rolling out in beta only. Starting on June 24th, invited beta testers will start getting emails about the new update. These select few will be among the first to check out the new DualSense upgrade that lets you pair your controller to multiple devices.

For this software beta test, gamers in the US, Canada, Japan, UK, Germany, and France will be eligible. If you’re located in one of those countries, there’s a chance you’ll be picked to test out the new update. If not, this big change will roll out to all gamers eventually. Sony hasn’t set the precise date for when the controller update will be more widely available just yet. Depending on how tests go, we should see the new features roll out to all PS5 consoles in the near future.

Image courtesy of Sony

Along with controller pairing upgrades, Sony is previewing another new feature for PS5. The team is working on a new Power Saver mode that enables users to reduce their PS5’s power consumption. This feature isn’t ready for beta just yet, but will be coming down the line. Sony states that this initiative is part of their attempts to be more environmentally friendly. But one can’t help but wonder if testing out Power Saver could be a hint at handheld devices to come. After all, battery life plays a pretty key role when you’re going unplugged.

The multi-device pairing update for PS5 should roll out in beta on June 24th. So, keep an eye on your inbox to see whether you’ll be able to test out this new feature when it drops.

Do you use your controllers with multiple devices? Would this wireless pairing update for PS5 make a difference for you? Let us know in the comments below!