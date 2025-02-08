PlayStation Network Still Down, Here’s When It May Come Back

PlayStation Network on PS4 and PS5 is down, as well as on PS3, PS Vita, PlayStation VR, PlayStation Portal and all other PlayStation devices that connect to PSN. This is the first major PSN outage since October of last year. Not only are PSN users in North America impacted, but PSN users around the globe are experiencing issues with PSN. According to the official PSN Server Status from Sony itself, every part of PSN is down. This means PSN users on PS4, PS5, and other devices can not play online games or log into their account. It also means they can’t buy any games from the PlayStation Store or download them onto their console nor send messages to friends or interact in any capacity. In other words, it is a complete outage.

How long is PSN going to be down for? Well, PSN went down around 7:00 PM ET on February 7, 2025. At the moment of publishing, it has been down for roughly five hours, and while PlayStation has acknowledged the issue, it hasn’t given PSN users any timetable on when the service will be restored, which may suggest it doesn’t know.

That said, the last time there was a similar outage, PSN was down for roughly seven hours before it was restored. To this end, if it was a server capacity issue, when everyone gives up on logging on, and the server isn’t overwhelm with pings, it could bounce back. That is assuming this is the issue in the first place. If it’s not, it is possible PSN will be down longer, though it should nothing compared to the great 2011 PSN hack.

While the previous outage may provide context and an estimation on when PSN will return, it is important to remember there is no guarantee this outage will play out similarly. To this end, PSN could be restored quicker, but it could also take longer.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation — which includes up-to-date coverage on the status of PSN — click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.