New PUBG Mobile Features Added, Including First-Person Mode and Arcade

For those enjoying that winner winner, chicken dinner over on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile, there’s some good news! The team over behind the popular battle royale game has made a few key adjustments for the more compact version of the title, including the highly coveted First-Person Perspective option and more.

The biggest features including the First-Person Perspective to the Classic Mode, which is something players have been asking for since launch day. Additionally, the Armory has also been added to allow players to view their inventory and make the necessary adjustments via attachment swaps.

There’s of new features added however, which can be seen below! For the full patch notes:

1st Person Perspective

– Added 1st person perspective variation to Classic Mode.

– First person perspective has its own tier system.

Mini-Zone

– 100 players, smaller map, 3 times the resources and air drops!

Weapon Finishes

– Added weapon finishes to the game.

– New finishes can be obtained in the game and applied to your weapons.

Airplane Finishes

– Added airplane finishes to the game.

– The player with the highest Royale Pass rank in a match can change the plane’s finish before parachuting.

Armory

– Added an Armory where you can view all the weapons in the game, and add attachments to see how effective they are.

Pistols

– Pistols now get their own slot on the match UI and in the backpack.

Melee Weapons

– Melee weapons can now destroy tires on vehicles.

Voice System

– Players can now mute individual teammates.

– Improved voice chat system during matches.

Results

– Added a new post-match results screen.

Tier Protection

– Added a tier protection system to protect players from being demoted.

Characters

– Added Asian characters.

– Added character profiles.

– Added simple emotes so players can interact with one another. More emotes are available via the Royale Pass.

Social Network Link

– Players can now link to one additional social network, for a total of 2.

Room Cards

– Added room cards, which can be used to start rooms. They are available via Royale Pass.

Shop

– Added parachutes, weapon finishes, avatars, avatar frames and other new items.

– Items can be gifted to friends.

Miscellaneous

– Added career results screen.

– Added a character customization page, accessible from the profile screen.

– Added different sound effects for the winner and runner-up at the end of the match.

– Added a reminder tone for the last 5 seconds before boarding.

– Added a marking feature for quick chat. Players can now mark loot locations or dangerous spots.

– UI and sensitivity information is now saved locally.

– Added a Shop for trading Silver Fragments for Outfits.

– Added background noises for some zones, such as the sound of waves crashing when you’re near the shore.

– Added more customizable buttons.

– Added Miramar to Arcade Mode.

Fixes/Improvements

– Vehicles no longer deal damage to teammates.

– Improved throwing animation, grenade explosion, and smoke grenade effects.

– Fixed 8x scope and vehicle camera bugs in Spectator Mode.

– Fixed choppy voice chat bugs and Bluetooth headset disconnect bugs.

– Improved UI and vehicle sound effects.

– Improved sound mixing when firing indoors.