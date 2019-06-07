Report: New Rainbow Six Game Will Be Revealed At E3

There’s multiple reports surfacing that Ubisoft will announce a brand-new Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six game created in the Rainbow Six Siege engine at its E3 presser this Monday. If the reports are accurate — and they appear to be — the game will be dubbed Rainbow Six Quarantine, and it will be a co-op PvE shooter. So, another multiplayer game, but not PvP like Rainbow Six Siege.

There’s been mixed reports that the game is the salvage of Pioneer, which was a space game teased by Ubisoft awhile ago that was eventually cancelled. Some are claiming this, others are claiming this isn’t true. So, take this bit with a grain of salt. There’s also word that it may in some capacity be linked to Rainbow Six Siege’s PvE event, Outbreak, which saw operators up against contaminated monsters spawned from wicked space virus.

According to Kotaku’s Jason Schreier specifically, the game will release this fiscal year, which is to say by the end of March 2020. Will it have single-player? It doesn’t sound like it, and when you consider that Ubisoft recently said the single-player Rainbow Six experience is “dead,” it seems especially unlikely.

“No, no, no. The Rainbow Six solo/singleplayer experience is dead,” said Rainbow Six Brand Director Alexandre Remy when asked about single-player by Daily Star. “For Siege, forget about a solo campaign. We want this game to be a pure competitive multiplayer experience. All of our resources are going in that direction and to invest those resources elsewhere would be a digression.”

“When you have a game that requires so much support, and so much caring in patching and balancing, I don’t think you have the luxury to divert. Our fans expect a certain level of quality and a mastery in our games that is extremely high. Why would you only make an OK-ish solo campaign?”

So, if you’re a Rainbow Six fan, be sure to tune into Ubisoft’s E3 presser on Monday, because there’s a very good chance a new game from the Tom Clancy’s series will be revealed. I haven’t heard anything about it personally, but there’s too much smoke here for there not to be fire.