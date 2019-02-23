Ubisoft Teases A Sneaky New ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Danish Operator, New Proximity Alarm Gadget

A new Rainbow Six Siege trailer has arrived and has a lot to unpack for fans of the Ubisoft title. For instance, we’ve got a peak atanew operator and a hint at a possible new proximity alarm gadget!

In the video above that first made its appearance during the Six Invitational, there is a huge idea board seen in the background. Hidden within the memos are hints as to what’s to come, including a possible new operator and new gadgets to enjoy.

First, let’s talk about the new operator:

According to the board above, one sticky note seen refers to a new operator that reads “expert in covert reconnaissance and stealth tactics.” Another notes his “ability to blend and adapt into environment.” Both hints formulate a picture for a very stealthy new character to play as. Since Ubisoft has already confirmed that the new year will focus on a new Danish operation, it’s easy to fit some of these pieces together.

Now, the gadget:

A Proximity Alarm gadget can be seen alongside another note about a gadget already added. With a big red arrow indicating the possible new addition, it looks like the Proximity Alarm that was leaked earlier last year might finally be making an appearance.

As for the new operation, Operation Burnt Horizon is still without a release date, though we did meet two of the new operators earlier this month with Gridlock and Mozzie.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Ubisoft describes their popular online title as, “The online game also offers a ton of different playstyles for every type of gamer. It’s a constantly evolving play experience, one that tailors to specific operators and events. “Experience new strategies and tactics as Rainbow Six Siege evolves over time. Change the rules of Siege with every update that includes new operators, weapons, gadgets and maps. Evolve alongside the ever-changing landscape with your friends and become the most experienced and dangerous operators out there.”

