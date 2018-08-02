Wildlands’ Nomad Named the Next Rainbow Six Siege Operator Thanks to This Fan Theory

Season 3 of Rainbow Six Siege is almost upon us … well, at least the reveal is, and fans are going wild with theories about what the future may bring to the tactical shooter. With the recent Ghost Recon Wildlands event that blends the two worlds together into one game, some think they may have figured out who the next new operator for Siege will be … and it could be a Wildlands favourite.

The speculation sparked over on the Rainbow Six Siege subreddit and from there it has spread like wildfire. With Season 3 marking the 10th expansion for the online title, the hint that Anthony “Tony” Perryman (most commonly known as Nomad) may be joining the Siege roster caught on fairly quickly.

We already know that there are two new operators being revealed here soon for Season 3 and we know one of them is in Delta Force (or in this case, formerly of Delta Force). Though one of them will be hailing from UK’s Scotland Yard, the remaining mystery has many thinking that the crossover between Wildlands and Siege is far from over.

For those that are super into the lore, you may be wondering why Ubisoft wouldn’t just put him in the game as a standard Recon member, since technically he is no longer a part of Delta Force. There’s a bit of a wire crossing issue here, because this means that if this theory proves true – Ubisoft is playing around with the history of these characters. Though to be fair, it wouldn’t be the first time the dev team messed around with backstories.

The biggest indicator however is the latest Wildlands expansion, which of course brings the tea from Rainbow Six Siege into the game. With Easter Eggs hidden throughout the entire new narrative, this newly expanded shared universe could mean big things – and even bigger things for Nomad himself.

The theories regarding this jump didn’t stop at just the simple fact of the crossover and the Delta Force connection. To read even more of the speculation – some of it pretty wild – you can check out the full thread right here.

Either way, we’ll be learning soo enough. During Paris Major, Season 3 will be officially revealed. The celebration commences on August 19th!