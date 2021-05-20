New Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Trailer Highlights Its Planets

✖

The launch of the upcoming PlayStation 5 video game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart draws ever closer as the Insomniac Games-developed title is set to release on June 11th, and that means the promotional machine is in full gear now that it is almost June. As an example, a recent trailer covered the game's weapons and traversal, and a new brief trailer was released today for the video game showcasing the various planets and worlds that players will get to visit as Ratchet and Rivet, including totally new ones as well as new versions of old ones.

The trailer, which you can check out below, specifically shows off the following planets: Savali, Scarstu Debris Field, Sargasso, and Corson V. These planets have specific points of interest, like Nefarious City on Corson V, that folks will be able to explore. And if you thought this was going to be the last trailer prior to release, guess again! The very end of the new one teases that the next one will be about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's story, which should be pretty interesting considering it shows Ratchet spotting Clank on the back of Rivet, the new female lombax in the franchise.

Welcome to the latest installment of Zurkon Jr.’s Almost Launch Party! Today, your favorite Zurkon takes you on a tour of some of the beautiful planets you’ll find in #RatchetPS5. Behold! The PS5's stunning visuals and near-instant load times thanks to the high-speed SSD! pic.twitter.com/jPFVTxX0MV — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 20, 2021

As noted above, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is scheduled to release exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on June 11th. It is available to pre-order at various retailers now in both a Standard Edition ($69.99) and Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99). You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming PlayStation 5 video game right here.

