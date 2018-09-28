New ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Screenshots Released

Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 is almost here and the team behind the open-world western title continue to share exciting tid-bits from the upcoming adventure. The latest reveal comes from a ton of new screenshots that shows off more about the unforgiving nature of the Wild West as well as some day-to-day interactions.

From the community that players will meet, to just enjoying mother nature, the latest screenshots show off a more serene side to the West prior to what we’ve seen thus far. Since this is the largest title to date for the mega-publisher, there are many different facets that players will experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the rough life of an up and coming gang, to the more peaceful in-between moments with the rest of the townfolk – Red Dead Redemption 2 will offer a unique perspective on a franchise loved by many.

Red Dead Redemption 2 drops for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players on October 26th to kick off the holiday season. Are you ready to see a much younger Marston next month? Sound off with your thoughts on RDR2 in the comment section below!

For more about the game itself, “America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”