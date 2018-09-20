New ‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake Trailer Finally Reveals Ada Wong

The information regarding the highly anticipated Resident Evil 2 Remake continues to come pouring in and many horror fans can’t wait to see all of the delicious reworks Capcom has in store for our beloved franchise. With the Tokyo Game Show in full swing over in Japan, eager fans awaiting even more from the “not” remake just got an amazing new treat. A new video has been revealed and gives us a stunning first look at the redesigned Ada Wong!

There is a lot to unpack with this new trailer and a lot of familiar faces! Not only do we get to see the mutated form of the mutated William Birkin once more, but those damn dogs are making a comeback too! The latest video brings back the chills that long-time fans remember from the original but in stunning new detail thanks to modern game design.

So why the redesign? The Game’s Director sat down with Eurogamer earlier this year to talk about why so many variations in the characters we remember.

“It goes back to the same thing of, what would look natural to be wandering around in a photo-realistic environment in?” He added, “I think wandering around in that dress just getting on with your job as a spy probably doesn’t look as realistic and believable as we want in this new game.”

According to the creative team earlier this month, the use of models made them change their entire approach to the game. Instead of just another remake, the team instead took to it as if they were making a full-fledged action movie. It makes sense with the influx of motion capture and the desire for more realistic mechanics. Because of the use of modeling however, that was the key reason behind the different aesthetic that many saw with the characters during the big E3 2018 reveal.

The same reasoning is behind the Claire and Leon redesigns, as many noticed their different body shape and more structural facial features.

Interested in learning even more? Check out our Resident Evil community hub right here to stay up to date on the latest news on the remake! The game itself will be arriving for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on January 25th.