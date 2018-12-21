New ‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake Videos Show Off Combat, Weapons, and More

The teasers keep coming for the highly anticipated Resident Evil 2 remake and the latest batch of videos offers an even closer at what fans can expect with Capcom’s latest project.

Earlier this month, we saw an in-depth look at Ada Wong as a playable character with their “Familiar Faces” video, now we’ve getting another close-up of other characters including Claire and Leon, as well as some more on the in-game weapons with a handful of new clips from the publisher.

Over the last month, quite a few videos have popped up to show off what the remake is made of. Back at the beginning of the month, Capcom shared some new gameplay footage of Claire taking on Tyrant, then we saw Ada Wong use her “secret weapon” alongside even more Leon Kennedy footage. Now it looks like the focus is mostly on the weapons – which makes sense! Can’t give away the whole game before it launches.

Interested in learning even more about the upcoming remake? Check out our Resident Evil community hub right here to stay up to date on the latest news on what’s to come! The game itself will be arriving for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on January 25, 2019.

In other Resident Evil 2 remake news, there’s reportedly a demo that is set to drop in January. You can learn more about that here, though the leaked description means it’s a very short demo:

“This specially tuned demo allows you to experience the newly reimagined Resident Evil 2, but be warned: whilst you can continue as many times as you like after dying, you’ll only have 30 MINUTES to complete the demo. Take in the horror atmosphere at your own pace, or make a desperate dash to solve all the puzzles Raccoon Police Department has to offer? The choice is yours! Originally released in 1998, Resident Evil 2, one of the most iconic games of all time, returns completely reimagined for next-gen consoles. – Play individual campaigns for both Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield using an all new 3rd person view – Explore the zombie infested areas of Raccoon City, now stunningly re-built using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine. – New puzzles, storylines and areas Note: This demo is available until 1/31/2019. You must be signed in and have an active internet connection to play.”