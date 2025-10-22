New RPG Based on Classic Sci-Fi Series Launches to Positive Reviews (And It’s Free)

2025 has certainly seen no shortage of exciting new game releases, and that includes new games adapting some massive IP. We got a cozy Lord of the Rings game, a new mobile Marvel installment, and much more. And that momentum isn’t slowing down, as the highly anticipated new game set in Isaac Asimov’s Foundation universe has finally arrived. On October 21st, Foundation: Galactic Frontier finally left beta and is available on iOS, Android, and PC.

Foundation: Galactic Frontier launched in beta late last year. It was fairly well received at the time, though many early reviews noted the game needed a bit more work. Now, following that limited soft launch, Galactic Frontier is finally available for all players. This game is based on Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series, drawing from the original books as well as the Apple TV+ series of the same name. It is free to play on mobile devices and PC, and so far, most players are pretty impressed.

Foundation: Galactic Frontier Lets Sci-Fi Fans Step into Asimov’s Iconic Series

Foundation: Galactic Frontier brings players into the Trader Era, where they will captain a ship with the role of transporting cargo across the galaxy. As a trader, you’ll engage in careful decision-making to pilot your fleet through the universe, engaging in real-time battles when necessary. Along the way, you’ll recruit a unique crew of robots, bounty hunters, and outlaws to round out your team, while also selecting the ideal spacecraft for your fleet. To get a sense of the game’s graphics and style, check out the official Foundation: Galactic Frontier launch trailer below:

Billed as an “epic sci-fi strategy RPG,” the game features a few key gameplay elements. You’ll collect and balance resources, making critical decisions about how to prioritize your time. There’s ship repair to navigate, crew members to recruit, and a vast universe to explore. You can customize the ships in your fleet, working out the ideal build for your playstyle. And as you progress, the game’s story unfolds, bringing fans a new narrative set in the Foundation universe.

The game has changed a good bit since its initial beta launch, with new storylines, champions, flagships, and events to encounter. And so far, the game’s early reception has been pretty positive since launch. In the Apple App Store, it’s got a 4.5/5 star rating, with fans saying it’s an “amazing spinoff of the Apple TV series.” For those more faithful to the classic novels, one reviewer even says the game is “a fun interpretation of them.” On Google Play, the game has a slightly more modest 4.1 rating, in part due to more reviews from the beta period.

Image courtesy of Skydance Entertainment and FunPlus Games

That said, not everyone is convinced. Some reviewers note experiencing bugs or issues that hampered their enjoyment. Others are worried that the game will be “pay to win” due to its free-to-play status. Foundation: Galactic Frontier does not use in-game ads, but the options for in-game purchases are fairly plentiful. Like many mobile games, there are a few different in-game currencies for players to juggle. So far, it seems like a pretty standard amount of monetization for a mobile game, and your mileage will vary depending on how much these mechanics impact your enjoyment.

Foundation: Galactic Frontier is free to download on iOS, Android, and on PC via the game's official website.