Starfield PS5 Gets Disappointing Update From Insider

It’s been 2 years since Bethesda’s outer space RPG, Starfield, released. And yet, the Xbox console exclusive still has not been ported to PS5. While plenty of Xbox Series X|S owners and PC gamers have explored the vastness of space, PS5 gamers are still waiting for an official update on a Starfield port. Rumors have been circulating for a while that one is in the works, but Bethesda has yet to confirm when and if Starfield will release for PS5. And a new report suggests we’ve still got quite a wait.

Many previous rumors have suggested that Starfield could release on PS5 as soon as 2026. This isn’t too surprising, given that other Bethesda titles, including Oblivion Remastered, have already arrived on Sony’s console. And with Starfield recently celebrating its 2-year anniversary, it’s certainly starting to feel like time for that PS5 port. But according to new intel from relatively reliable source NateTheHate, Bethesda won’t announce new platforms for Starfield until sometime next year. But there’s good news, too.

Starfield PS5 Port Likely to be Announced in 2026, Alongside Possible Switch 2 Version

This new information comes from NateTheHate, who has a pretty solid track record for revealing accurate insider information. In response to a question about Starfield on PS5, he said he believes it will be announced in 2026, “unless plans change.”

Believe the announcement will be in 2026 unless plans change. — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) October 20, 2025

Of course, an announcement doesn’t quite tell us when we’ll be able to actually play Starfield on PS5. Bethesda has been known to do the occasional shadow drop, as with Oblivion Remastered earlier this year. So announced in 2026 and released the same day is certainly a possibility. However, it’s also possible we’ll go months between the confirmation of Starfield on PS5 and the actual release. Until Bethesda confirms its plans publicly, the timeline remains rumor and speculation.

Along with a PS5 port, NatetheHate has previously claimed that Starfield is also going to release for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. If this proves true, it seems likely that Bethesda would announce and release both console ports on a similar timeline. The Switch 2 certainly seems to be working to challenge its predecessor’s reputation for lacking in big RPGs, and adding a Bethesda title like Starfield is a good step in that direction.

Indiana Jones & the Great Circle won't be the only Bethesda game coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.



See that planet? You can go there.



Aside from landing on PS5… Starfield is planned for release on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. pic.twitter.com/DmcgEpbPuN — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) August 19, 2025

Although NateTheHate has a pretty solid track record, this information is still unconfirmed. If that 2026 announcement window is accurate, it will likely be a few more months until Bethesda officially unveils plans for bringing Starfield to additional platforms. The studio has already confirmed a new expansion, so it seems like 2026 could wind up being a big year for Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG.

While additional platforms are nothing but a rumor, we do know for sure that Bethesda is working on another expansion for Starfield. After the mixed reception to its previous expansion, there’s a lot riding on the new DLC to address some longstanding player complaints. We don’t yet know exactly what the new DLC will be, but it may well release alongside PS5 and Switch 2 versions next year. Hopefully, it will help the vastness of Bethesda’s outer space feel a little bit less empty.

Are you looking forward to seeing Starfield on PS5 and possibly Switch 2? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!