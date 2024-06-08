New Rumor Suggests Kingdom Hearts 4 Is Still A Couple Years Away

Another Summer Game Fest has come and gone that Square Enix's next Kingdom Hearts game has been absent from, and while we already knew we wouldn't get to see an update on Kingdom Hearts 4 before the event took place, it doesn't quite lessen the blow as much as one would hope. Given that the next chapter in Sora, Donald, and Goofy's adventure was announced well over two years ago now, the franchise's fans are eager for an update.

Just a few days ago, notable leaker Midori (known as @MbKKssTBhz5 on X ((formerly Twitter)) agreed with another source that Kingdom Hearts 4 would be showcased at D23 this year, simply saying "I think so too," in response to the claim that we'll see an update for the game at the event. D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event would give Square Enix plenty of opportunities to showcase Kingdom Hearts 4 during a panel given that the game franchise crosses over with many different Disney franchises, and thankfully this year's event is only a couple of months away.

If the leak mentioned above is accurate Kingdom Hearts fans won't be left waiting too much longer for new Kingdom Hearts 4 information, but thankfully Midori has posted additional information today that provides a bit more information to hold onto. According to Midori, Kingdom Hearts 4 has a different, "not bad" look for its logo to showcase whenever Square Enix does share the game again, and the leaker also states 2026 as the release year for the game. The post on X reads "The currently planned release window for Kingdom Hearts 4 is in 2026. It is information I mentioned before, but this title looks different now than it did when it was revealed. But it is not bad."

Ultimately, this information is still leaked and should be taken with a grain of salt until Square Enix makes an announcement themselves. However, this latest set of rumors and the fact we're seeing more information swirling about the leaker space lately does indicate we should hopefully see something official released regarding Kingdom Hearts 4 fairly soon.

The storyline for Kingdom Hearts 4 is titled the "Lost Master Arc," which indicates an exciting addition to the series and follows the "The Dark Seeker Saga," the saga players have already experienced in the previous games. What exactly this "Lost Master Arc" will have the heroes up against is still unknown, and likely will remain that way despite whatever additional materials Square Enix releases for the game before its release in order to provide the authentic story discovery that has consistently been part of Kingdom Hearts.