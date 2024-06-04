New Kingdom Hearts 4 Reveal Rumored for This Summer

Kingdom Hearts has been all over the news lately. Rumors have been swirling about the franchise getting a film or TV series adaptation and making its way to Fortnite. The entire franchise was also recently given a Steam release date after being available on the Epic Games Store for several years. However, the biggest news fans have been waiting for is an update on Kingdom Hearts 4. Unfortunately, we recently learned that KH4 will not be at Summer Game Fest later this week, but a new rumor claims we might still get more information about Kingdom Hearts 4 this summer.

Kingdom Hearts 4 at D23 Rumor

This rumor comes from Felipe Lima, the editor-in-chief at Universo Nintendo, a Brazilian outlet. They were responding to a Twitter thread from notable leaker Midori (MbKKssTBhz5 on Twitter) talking about several of developer Square Enix's many upcoming projects. While you'll want to take this rumor with a massive grain of salt, Midori does seem to agree that there's something here.

Lima claims that "we'll see KH4 news in D23 later this year." It should be noted that they don't claim to have any inside sources, but with Midori saying, "I think so too," it certainly seems like this is a real possibility. Of course, plans can change relatively easily and we're still several months away from D23 2024. That said, there are so many rumors circling Kingdom Hearts these days, which makes it tough to imagine some kind of announcement not coming soon.

When is D23 2024?

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event technically starts on August 8th, but the actual panels and presentations kick off on August 9th. The event runs through August 11th, so if Kingdom Hearts 4 does show up at the event, it'll be on one of those days. We don't know much about what all be at the event, but Kingdom Heart 4 could pop up during just about any presentation considering it crosses over with most Disney properties. Make sure to keep an eye out in August to see if Square Enix and Disney make an announcement.

The Kingdom Heart franchise is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Remember, the full franchise is finally coming to Steam on June 13th. If you've been waiting to experience the entire franchise on your favored storefront, you'll be able to do so very soon. The Steam version doesn't have a price listed yet, but Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package on PS4 will run you about $45.