New Silent Hill f Update Is Not What Fans Expected

A new Silent Hill f update is not what fans of the 2025 horror game expected. Post-launch patches for the game have been somewhat slow, despite the fact that there are a few features missing that players would like to see added. This may be because Konami is prioritizing getting the game on more platforms, as a new update to its official website suggests.

Right now, the horror game is only available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, and there has been no word of it coming to Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, Xbox One, or PS5. And considering the game is an Unreal Engine 5 game, there isn’t a ton of reason to have optimism that this will change, as there aren’t a ton of games that use this engine on these platforms. Yet, it looks like this may be what’s happening.

Leak or Mistake?

On the official listing for the game on the official Konami website, Konami lists Switch, PS4, and Xbox One as platforms for the game. Considering it is not on any of these platforms nor has it been announced for any of them, this is either a mistake or a leak. Right now, it is impossible to tell which is the case.

There is some context worth considering, though. In the trademark section of the listing, there is no mention of any of these platforms. This doesn’t rule out this being a leak, but it is worth considering. For what it is worth, it’s easier to imagine a Switch 2 port at some point, but a Switch, PS4, and Xbox One port would be a little surprising, especially the latter two.

At the moment of publishing, there has been no comment from Konami nor developer Bloober Team on the matter. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. Typically, companies do not comment on speculation, and if this is a genuine leak, then there will certainly be no comment.

Silent Hill f is quietly one of the best games of the year, and certainly the best horror game of 2025, though some hardcore fans of the long-running Konami series were not overly impressed back in September when it released. Suffice to say, Konami is probably eager to get it in as many hands as possible.

