The Last of Us Online Director Sheds Light on Canceled Multiplayer Game

New details on Naughty Dog’s canceled The Last of Us multiplayer game have now emerged from the project’s former director. When The Last of Us Part II was in development, the game was originally expected to launch with a multiplayer component. This mode ended up outgrowing Naughty Dog’s original scope, however, which led to the studio deciding to spin it off into its own individual game. Sadly, The Last of Us Online, as the title seemed to have been called, ended up getting scrapped in late 2023, much to the dismay of fans. And while the true nature of this project was never fully shown off by Naughty Dog, we now seem to have a better idea of what the game could have been.

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In a new conversation on the Lance E. Lee Podcast, former Naughty Dog director Vinit Agarwal opened up about what happened with The Last of Us Online. Throughout the lengthy discussion, Agarwal said that the project was around 80% complete at the time of its cancellation. As for the reason behind this move, Agarwal said that Naughty Dog simply wasn’t in a position to support the game for the long haul without taking away from its upcoming single-player titles. Ultimately, those in charge at the company chose to can The Last of Us online, despite having dedicated so much time to it.

“That was a devastating moment for me because I spent seven years working on that game and it was soul-crushing,” Agarwal said. “I remember honestly finding out that it was getting cancelled 24 hours before it was announced to the public. That’s how I found out about the game getting cancelled and it was just unfortunate and they had to do that because they have to control the messaging.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Agarwal explained that funding for The Last of Us Online was beginning to run out in the wake of player engagement falling off on PS5 after the conclusion of the pandemic. Because of this, Sony was beginning to shift its priorities around, which led to it deciding not to give the project the resources and funding that it needed.

The Last of Us Online Was Exactly What PlayStation Has Been Chasing

The ironic thing about The Last of Us Online being scrapped is that it’s the exact type of game PlayStation has been looking for throughout the PS5 generation. Live-service titles have become a major focus of PlayStation over the past few years, but none of them have broken through outside of Helldivers 2. Concord failed so spectacularly that it was shut down almost immediately after launching, while projects at Bend Studio and Bluepoint Games were ended before they could ever release. Even now, PlayStation has other upcoming live-service games like Horizon Hunters Gathering and Fairgames in the works, but it’s hard to know if either will end up being a hit.

Amongst all of these projects, The Last of Us Online seems like it stood the best chance of being a success. Not only is The Last of Us IP already one of the most popular in PlayStation history, but the Factions multiplayer mode from the first game was also a huge hit. Essentially, if PlayStation truly wanted to create a multiplayer, live-service game that stood a chance of being popular, then it should have poured more resources into The Last of Us Online.

Moving forward, Naughty Dog continues to work on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, which is the studio’s first new IP in over a decade. The single-player PS5 game still doesn’t have a release date, but reports indicated that it will launch at some point in 2027.

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[H/T Kotaku]