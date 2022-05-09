New 2D Sonic the Hedgehog Game Reportedly in Development at Sega

✖

A new 2D entry in Sega's long-running Sonic the Hedgehog series is said to be in the works right now. At this point in time, Sega is already gearing up to launch Sonic Origins in the coming month, which is a remastered bundle of many of the earliest entries in the Sonic series. And while this is something that many longtime fans have been waiting quite some time for, it sounds like Sega already has another new installment in the oven for further down the line.

According to a new report by an insider that goes by the name Zippo, Sega's own Team Sonic studio is said to be working on a new 2D entry in the Sonic franchise. If true, this would be the first time in decades that Team Sonic has worked on a Sonic game in this style. The most recent 2D Sonic title, Sonic Mania, was developed externally by a number of different studios.

As for the nature of this reported Sonic title, Zippo states that it's supposed to be more akin to the Sonic Advance and Sonic Rush spin-offs which came to Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS in the early 2000s. Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles are all said to be playable characters in this new game with Zippo stating that a release in 2023 seems most likely at this point in time.

So just how credible is this report? Well, Zippo is an insider that has actually had some accurate scoops in the past, especially in relation to Sonic the Hedgehog. Although their track record isn't perfect, in recent history, they had a number of reports related to Sonic Origins that later proved to be pretty spot-on. So while you should take this information related to a new Sonic game with the typical grain of salt, it definitely sounds like this is a game that could be announced in the future.

Are you someone that is hoping to see more 2D Sonic games from Sega? And what do you think about this potential game's description based on this report? Give me your own thoughts either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.