Sonic Origins Release Date, More Details Revealed

✖

Sonic Origins, the collection of Sonic the Hedgehog games encompassing four different titles, now has a release date. SEGA announced this week that Sonic Origins will release on June 23rd, a fitting release plan given how that date marks the 31st anniversary of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Along with the news of this release date, SEGA also shared additional information pertaining to the different editions of the game that'll be released as well as their contents.

For those who've been keeping up with Sonic Origins news, this release date announcement shouldn't come as an unexpected one. The game got a rating not long ago, and after that, some artwork from Sonic Origins was spotted within PlayStation's online platform. All of this suggested that we'd soon get a release date announcement, and as of Tuesday, that's exactly what's happened.

The release date announcement was accompanied by the trailer seen below which showed off the different games that'll be featured in Sonic Origins. Those include Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic the Hedgehog CD with each of these games featuring remastered visuals along with extra modes and more new content.

For those planning on picking up the base version of the collection, you'll be able to get Sonic Origins for $39.99 when it releases in June. There's a Digital Deluxe option, too, along with a pre-order bonus and an optional sound pack as well. Details on those different options as well as their contents and prices can be found below.

Sonic Origins – Digital Pre-Order Bonus

100 Medallion Bonus

Mirror Mode Unlocked

Letter Box (Mega Drive Pattern)

Sonic Origins – Digital Deluxe – $44.99

Main Game

Difficult Missions Added

Letter Box

Characters in Main Menu

Island Camera on Main Menu

Character Animation in Music Playback

Exclusive Tracks from Mega Drive Titles

Sonic Origins – Premium & Classic Sound Packs - $3.99

Exclusive Tracks from Mega Drive Titles

For those who can't wait until June for more Sonic, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is still in theaters and continues to perform well against even newer releases in the past few weeks. You can check out our review of the new movie here ahead of your visit.