Sega’s Director of Animation Says the World Is Ready for a New Sonic the Hedgehog TV Show

There is, at the moment, no official animated Sonic the Hedgehog show airing. The most recent iteration, Sonic Boom, has wrapped up, apparently, and there’s nothing definitive on the horizon. But that doesn’t mean there won’t ever be, and the upcoming film certainly seems to be a chance to reinvigorate the franchise once more — and now may very well be the time for yet another new Sonic the Hedgehog animated series.

ComicBook.com spoke with Yukio Kusumoto, Sega‘s Director of Animation, earlier this year, and while the majority of that conversation — largely about Sonic Mania Adventures and the like — has previously been published, an unpublished-until-now answer tackles whether the time is right for another animated Sonic the Hedgehog show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook.com: Do you think the popularity of these shorts could eventually lead to a full on show in the same style? Is the world ready for another animated Sonic TV show?

Yukio Kusumoto: I think the world is definitely ready for another TV show, and I would love to work on it. There are several discussions and this is coming from me personally […] I would love Sonic to continue, so I’ll keep trying to put more stuff out there.

*****

What do you think about the possibility of a new Sonic the Hedgehog show? Would you want it to follow in the tradition of the animated shorts, or something else entirely? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

For now, it remains unclear what the future holds for animated Sonic the Hedgehog offers. The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog film is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.