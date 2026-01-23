Build Your Own Resident Evil Bundle: Demonic Edition Is an Absolute Steal on Fanatical

One thing better than playing horror games? Finding scary good deals on horror games! And that’s exactly what we have here with Fanatical’s latest offering: the Build Your Own Resident Evil Bundle: Demonic Edition.

Fanatical has assembled a collection of Capcom’s finest horror and action titles, allowing you to cherry-pick exactly which games you want. No filler or unwanted titles taking up space in your Steam library… just the games you actually plan to play.

Bundle Breakdown: What’s Your Nightmare Worth?

The pricing structure really rewards those willing to dive deeper into Capcom’s catalog. Two games will set you back $12.99 (roughly $6.50 per title), but adding a third or fourth selection drops the per-game cost even further. When you consider that most of these titles typically retail between $20 to $40 each on Steam, the value of tacking on more games is clearly seen.

This isn’t a clearance sale of forgotten titles, either. On offer are legitimate AAA experiences that still hold up well. Resident Evil Village, the latest mainline entry that continues Ethan Winters’ (unfortunate) journey, would normally cost you $39.99 alone. Getting it alongside another premium title for less than $13 total is great!

Resident Evil Highlights: Choose Your Nightmare

The bundle features virtually every modern Resident Evil experience worth playing. The remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 are standouts, offering reimagined versions of the PlayStation classics with updated graphics and gameplay systems that feel incredibly fresh.

For those who prefer the more action-oriented entries, Resident Evil 4, 5, and 6 are available, alongside Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, which was the game that successfully reinvented the franchise with its first-person perspective and return to horror roots. There’s even the Revelations 1 & 2 Deluxe Pack for players who enjoyed the side stories that bridge the mainline games.

Beyond Survival Horror: Devil May Cry and Dead Rising

Interestingly, Devil May Cry and Dead Rising titles. Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil offers one of the slickest action experiences in gaming, while the Dead Rising titles provide a different flavor of zombie-smashing chaos.

Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition and Dead Rising 4 let you mow through hordes of the undead with improvised weapons ranging from the practical to the absurdly comical. They’re not as tightly designed as the Resident Evil games, but they offer a cathartic, more satirical open-world alternative when you need a break from the tension.

Who Should Pull The Trigger?

This bundle is a no-brainer (zombie pun 100% intended). Newcomers to the franchise can get a near-complete Resident Evil timeline all in one transaction. Returning fans with gaps in their collection can finally complete their library without paying full price. Budget-conscious gamers who’ve been waiting for the right moment to jump into these franchises won’t find a better entry point.

If you’ve been putting off trying these games or looking to fill holes in your Resident Evil collection, this is a wonderful opportunity. Head over to Fanatical before the bundle expires!