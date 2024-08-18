New Spider-Man Skin Coming to Fortnite Soon

A new Marvel-themed season is underway in Fortnite, and Chapter 5 Season 4 – Absolute Doom has a lot of great things to offer players who are also Marvel fans. With Absolute Doom offering a new battle pass that includes skins for Gwenpool, War Machine, Shuri, Captain Jonesy, Mysterio, Emma Frost, and Peelverine already, Doctor Doom has already been announced to be part of the C5S4 mid-season series of Quests that those who purchase the Battle Pass will be able to complete – and now another character coming to the battle royale game has been leaked.

Per notable and historically reliable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, a new Spider-Man skin with the a high-tech suit taking inspiration from the original version of the Iron Spider suit will be hitting the Fortnite Shop next Friday, August 23rd. In addition to the Iron Spider skin, the collaboration will also feature a skin, emote, pickaxe, guitar, and wrap, as was initally shared by another user, SpushFNBR.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Iron Spider suit coming to Fortnite soon moves away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for inspiration and instead embraces a visual a bit more familiar for the suit that’s had multiple different versions since its initial debut in Amazing Spider-Man #529 (1999), where Tony Stark was first shown crafting the armor and gifting it to Peter Parker. As mentioned, in the time since its initial debut the Iron Spider suit and title has been seen in many forms and worn by multiple different characters, from the MCU’s Peter Parker portrayed by Tom Holland, to Mary Jane Watson putting on the armor in The Amazing Spider-Man #15 (2017), an Iron Spider suit in Insomniac’s Marvel Spider-Man games, and more.

As for the upcoming Fortnite skin specifically, the high-tech armor appearance uses the classic red-and-gold appearance, and is fairly similar to the version of the suit seen in Insomniac’s games, and the face sculpt underneath the helmet is classically Peter Parker and also has a fair resemblance to the games-verse Peter and is really a straight-forward, familiar Pete.

Given that a Spider-Man villain is included in the Battle Pass with Mysterio already making mischief in the game as of the new season’s release on August 16th, it’s only natural that we’d see the corresponding hero present in some way – which opens the question of whom else we could see added to the Fortnite Absolute Doom season as it unfolds.