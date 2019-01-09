New ‘Splinter Cell’ Game Teased Again, This Time By Sam Fisher’s Voice Actor

The new Splinter Cell game speculation continues as more and more evidence seems to mount towards a new game in the beloved Tom Clancy franchise. The latest push in the rumor mill? A social media post from the voice behind Sam Fisher himself (well, in Italy), Lucas Ward:

The Italian voice actor for the character changed his cover photo on his official Facebook page, immediately fanning speculation of a potential revival. Could it be simply an homage to his acting portfolio? Sure, but this isn’t the first time there’s been an indicator that a new title is on the way.

“I love Splinter Cell,” said Ubisoft Chief Creative Officer Serge Hascoet to Game Informer last year. “I love Prince of Persia. I can’t disclose any information at this time, but I can say we are fighting for resources. It’s not a question of will, it’s a question of means.”

The return to Splinter Cell is entirely doable given just how many studios Ubisoft has, and continues to open to this day. For the Creative Officer to be concerned over resources seems to be a bit of a cop-out, but who knows – perhaps this is a means for the company to garner fan interest before going full-steam ahead.

This also echoes what CEO Yves Guillemot told GameSpot back in September, “So I will disappoint you because I don’t have an answer to give you exactly, but each brand we have, and each character, we want them to live in the long-term, so one day you will see something, but I can’t give you more details.”

Personally, I’d love to see a new Splinter Cell game. At this point, I’d be happy with a remaster of an older title. The franchise made its debut back in 2002, with its latest title making its arrival back in 2013. It’s been five long years and I know I am far from alone when it comes to wanting to see Fisher once more in a full standalone game.

Need a little Splinter Cell in your life right now? We get it! You can check out more on Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist below, according to Steam:

