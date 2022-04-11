New Subnautica Game in Development

Developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment has confirmed that a new installment in its Subnautica series is currently in the works. First released on PC back in 2018, Subnautica is an open-world survival game that quickly became a cult classic. Since then, Unknown Worlds has proceeded to bring the game to consoles along with releasing a sequel in 2021 titled Subnautica: Below Zero. Now, following the launch of Below Zero, Unknown Worlds is turning the page to begin working on the next game in the franchise.

Within the past week, Unknown Worlds put out a new call for hires at the company. In doing so, it also made clear that it was staffing up with the intent to work on the next Subnautica game. “Unknown Worlds is seeking a Senior Narrative Designer to join the team working on the next game in the Subnautica universe. This person will collaborate closely with the team to tell compelling, dramatic stories in the context of the game experience, while also defining the history and lore of a new science fiction world and its alien inhabitants,” said the description for the role at the studio that had become available. “This person has a unique opportunity to join the team early in development and help establish the narrative direction for a beloved franchise.”

We're seeking a Senior Narrative Designer to work with us to help shape the next game in the Subnautica universe! 🖊️🌌



Come and join our fully remote studio and let's make great games together. Check out the full job description here 🔽 https://t.co/SfOKSmKpkT — Unknown Worlds (@UnknownWorlds) April 7, 2022

Given the fact that Unknown Worlds is still in the process of bringing on new employees to work on this future Subnautica game, there’s a good chance that we won’t hear more about what this title will entail for a bit longer. Still, it’s nice to hear so far in advance that the studio doesn’t plan to abandon this franchise any time soon. In the interim, Subnautica: Below Zero can be played right now across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch to tide you over.

