A New ‘Suikoden’ Game or Remaster May Be On The Way

Is Konami about to revive the Suikoden series? Well, it looks like it may.

This week Konami updated/relaunched the series’ official website for the first time in four years. Why? Well, that part is unclear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Konami seemingly and randomly relaunched the website, it didn’t release any accompanying word or statement. Could it simply be updating a website in need of an update? Sure. But why? And why now?

The last time it updated the site was when it made the first two games in the series available for PSP owners in Japan. Since then, nothing. So, what does Konami have cooking?

Well, the most likely answer is: nothing. Or at least nothing special. But it’s also possible the relaunch of the site comes in anticipation of announcement, for, a new game in the series, perhaps? Or maybe a remake? Or possibly a remaster? Unfortunately, all we can at the moment all we can do is speculate.

While Konami isn’t as active in the games development industry as it used to be, it sits on a slab of coveted and classic IP, such as Suikoden, a JRPG series that debuted back in 1995 via the PlayStation and has one of the most hardcore, cult-like audiences you’ll find.

To date the series has seen 12 releases, five mainline entries and seven spin-offs. The last mainline game, Suikoden V released 12 years ago in 2006, while the last spin-off title hit just a few years ago in 2012, but only in Japan.

The series is seemingly dead, or at least dormant for the foreseeable future, especially with Konami increasingly separating itself from games. That said, perhaps this new site update is the first sign of a revival. It may just be a glimmer of hope, but at this point I’m sure Suikoden fans will take what they can get.

As always, all reports, rumors, leaks, speculation, etc., should be taken with a grain of salt. If I was a betting man, I’d bet we won’t see any Suikoden anytime soon.

Anyway, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know what you think. Will we see the return of Suikoden in the near-future? What would you like to see Konami do with the series?

Thanks, GamingBolt.