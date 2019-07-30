New Super Lucky’s Tale Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

Today, developer Playful Studios announced that New Super Lucky's Tale is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year on November 8. And to accompany the news, the independent developer has revealed a brand-new trailer showing off the game running on the Nintendo hybrid console. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how much it will cost at launch, but it should be in line with how much the base game costs on other platforms.

For those that don't know: New Super Lucky's Tale is an expanded version of Super Lucky's Tale that was announced at E3 last month. The latter released on Xbox One and PC last year to middling acclaim like its predecessor, Lucky's Tale, a virtual reality 3D platformer for the Oculus Rift.

It's unclear if Playful plans on bringing the expanded version to other platforms -- such as PS4 -- so, for the time being, if you want to pick this one up and try it out, plan on doing it via Nintendo Switch. Below, you can read more about the game:

"Leap into a playful platforming adventure for all ages," reads an official overview of the game. "Run, jump, climb incredible heights, burrow deep underground, overcome enemies, and explore amazing worlds on an epic quest to rescue the Book of Ages from the mysterious Jinx and his nefarious Kitty Litter!"

Experience an incredible variety of gameplay, ranging from 3D open-world hubs to story-based adventure levels to 2D side-scrolling challenges, rewarding mini-games, mind-bending puzzles, thrilling boss battles, and a memorable cast of characters!

A true love letter to classic 3D platformers, with hundreds of collectibles to gather, tons of rewarding secrets to unlock, and an entire wardrobe of costumes for the stylish adventurer!

New Super Lucky's Tale features all new levels, story, cinematics and character dialogue, tighter movement and player controls, a fully rotatable 3D camera, and sweet upgrades to nearly every other aspect of the game, including art and lighting, UI, sound, music, and more!

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts. Will you be picking this one up when it releases in November?