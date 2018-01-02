New Super Mario DS Mod Makes It Even “Newer” for PC and Mac

A new mod created for PC and Mac not only brings New Super Mario to a new platform — it also improves on the instant classic for the DS. With spruced up graphics and 80 brand new levels designed exclusively for the mod, there’s more than enough to “jump” into if you’re somehow finding yourself at a lack of Super Mario adventures to play. Check out the official trailer below:

The new game mod was created using the New Super Mario Bros. Editor (“NSMBe”), and is the product of collective efforts from developers at the Red Hat Cafe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the website, the mod includes:

80 all-new levels on 8 world maps

Original and ported graphics and sounds

The return of a classic power-up

New and updated game mechanics

A brand-new soundtrack featuring old and new hits

You can download the game for free by heading over to the official website and selecting the PC, Mac, or Linux version. Once the files are all downloaded, check the setup doc and follow the instructions to get started. It’s easy and quick to set up, and it happens to be free, so it’s worth trying out if you’re a big fan of the franchise or just want a fun new game to play for a long, long time. The developers also have a soundtrack on the horizon that features all of the re-mastered music from the game, but the official release date has yet to be announced.

The original New Super Mario Bros. released back in 2006 for the Nintendo DS, and currently holds the title of ninth best-selling game of all time, with a total of 30,800,000 units sold since its release. Needless to say, it’s something of a fan favorite, so seeing a revival of sorts in the form of a mod is a nice way to kick off the new year.

The latest official Super Mario game, Super Mario Odyssey, is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

Source: Kotaku