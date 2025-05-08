A New Super Smash Bros. Is Necessary For Switch 2

As I await the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, it’s hard not to think about the video games that could come to this new console. Sure, it’s safe to say that this system is a more advanced version of the Nintendo Switch, but the games that can be brought to the Switch 2 will be massive in scale, visually stunning, and keen on the multiplayer experience. I found myself debating the types of Switch games that would make the best impact on Switch 2 sales and bring gamers to the next generation of Nintendo’s consoles. There is only one way to tackle both goals: a new Super Smash Bros. game.

The Smash Bros series has been a staple for many Nintendo fans for decades, with each installment having a huge impact. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sold over 35 million copies for the Switch so far, which is massive compared to Super Smash Bros. Brawl‘s 13.8 million copies for the Nintendo Wii. There is a huge community of die-hard fans behind this series, varying from those who seek pleasure in playing their favorite characters against their friends to those who have been fighting since 1999 with Super Smash Bros. on Nintendo 64. As someone who remembers playing Super Smash Bros. Melee with my brother over a decade ago, there’s no doubt in my mind that this franchise has had an impact on multiple generations.

Anyone who’s played any installment in the Super Smash Bros. series knows that the games’ emphasis on multiplayer gameplay is the main highlight, whether through local co-op or online through Nintendo Switch Online. There are numerous cooperative games across the Switch, but there’s nothing that has captured the adrenaline-fueled experience that derives from playing as Nintendo staples like Mario and Link to non-Nintendo characters like Minecraft‘s Steve and Kingdom Hearts‘ Sora. Going back to my time in college, when a Super Smash Bros. Direct was going on, there was no escaping the inevitable reveal being discussed on the campus grounds. Since then, there’s been a shift in popularity as Ultimate has stopped its DLC Fighter Packs, and very few words have been said about the next phase.

The recent Nintendo Direct for the Switch 2 gave fans a grim reminder that Sakurai isn’t tied to the Smash franchise anymore, as the game director is bringing Kirby Air Ride to the upcoming console. While it’s hard to see anyone else taking over the reins for the next Super Smash Bros. game, it wouldn’t be too risky for Nintendo to have another director in charge and let Sakurai take on a producer role. However, the question remains whether or not the Nintendo Switch 2 needs a new game in the fighting series, which I tossed around in my head for a bit before landing on this side of the fence. If there is one way to win the hearts of Nintendo fans and those who love the series, a new Smash game is necessary.

Nintendo has hit turbulence these past few weeks following the Nintendo Switch 2’s big reveal, but regardless of the price, there’s no question that a new Smash Bros. game would utilize the console to its fullest extent. The introduction of GameChat is a highlight when it comes to the Switch 2’s focus on crafting unique multiplayer experiences for consumers. The feeling of playing amongst friends in local co-op can’t be replicated fully, but this feature aims to respect that experience within the online environment. While Ultimate will be playable on the next console, fans want to experience the thrill of playing something nostalgic and refreshing.

Each Smash entry brings something new to the scene, which for Ultimate was an expansive roster, new attacks, and stage morphing. A new installment could see the series taking a creative step in the right direction, whether by adding more characters or crafting new mechanics to increase fluidity within the combat system. Plus, it would be interesting to see how the series could utilize some of the open-world concepts explored in Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bonanza. While many tout Ultimate as the top-tier Super Smash game, there is still room for more installments to follow in its footsteps.

Regardless of whether anyone wants a new Smash Bros. game or not, it’s safe to assume that if one were to be announced, Nintendo would see an influx of consumers chomping at the bit to get their hands on it for the Switch 2. Ultimate was a testament to fans that Nintendo listens to their audiences and strives to bring the best experience possible to the masses. Characters like Bayonetta and Sora wouldn’t be in the game if it weren’t for the massive drive of 1.8 million players filling out the Smash Ballot in 2015. The series is too popular to put a stop to, and frankly, I don’t believe Nintendo would let a franchise like this one be doomed to its Final Destination, especially when it comes to bringing the best of the best to the Nintendo Switch 2.