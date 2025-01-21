Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Switch 2 Rumor Reveals New Characters and 2026 Release Date

The first Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Switch 2 rumor is here, from an all too familiar source. Eight games have been officially announced for the Nintendo Switch 2 so far, and only one of them has been from Nintendo. That one Nintendo game is the new Mario Kart, which we don’t even have a title for. Suffice to say, Nintendo is keeping its cards close to the chest at the moment. There is no Nintendo Switch 2 release date, Nintendo Switch 2 price, any hardly any announced Nintendo Switch 2 games. The expectation is Nintendo will reveal all on April 2, 2025 with the first ever Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. Until then, prepare for lots of rumors, including Super Smash Bros. rumors.

It’s been a while since there was a Super Smash Bros. rumor. Before Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was revealed though, Nintendo fans were flooded with rumors about the next game. And when it was revealed and released, there were still constant rumors about characters and DLC characters alike. It was non-stop. A lot of the rumors ended up not being true, obviously, but some of the most random and dubious rumors did end up being true.

Many forget, but Super Smash Bros. Ultimate having every previous character from every previous game leaked on 4chan before it was revealed. So did the addition of Ridley. Both of these things were leaked by an anonymous 4chan leaker a day before their reveal. It was the most infamous Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leak, so perhaps it is fitting the first Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Switch 2 rumor is from 4chan where it is being claimed by an anonymous leaker a new Super Smash Bros. game for the new Nintendo console is releasing summer 2026.

The rumor further claims that the entire roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is back, despite creator Masahiro Sakurai wanting to make cuts. This was supposedly blocked by Nintendo.

In addition to this, it will feature a few new characters: Waluigi, Toon Zelda, Noah and Mio from the Xenoblade Chronicles series, Armorouge and Ceruledge from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Sol Badguy from Guilty Gear. It’s added that Paper Mario is being planned as the first DLC character for day one buyers like Piranha Plant was for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

As you would expect, it is alleged some characters have had major overhauls, including Link, who now has powers from Tears of the Kingdom. Meanwhile, Samus is said to have the dash from Metroid Dead and Cloud some new special movies based on the Remake games.

Other redesigns and changes include: Tears of the Kingdom Ganondorf, Ryu and Ken redone to look like their Street Fighter 6 versions, Bayonetta redone with her design in Bayonetta 3, Kazuma redone with his Tekken 8 design, and Donkey Kong redone with his movie design, which is also his design in the new Mario Kart.

While there are more characters, there are said to be fewer stages or, more specifically, 50 to 55 stages. This was said to be done to shift resources and focus to other things, like bringing back Trophies. Speaking of Trophies, the rumor alleges they have detailed descriptions and are dished out for completing missions, playing Arcade mode, and other random tasks.

Lastly, the rumor mentions Adventure mode, which is said to be like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s world map and Spirit fights, but with Subspace Emissary story and cutscenes. To this end, there is supposedly over an hour of cutscenes like Super Smash Bros. Brawl.

This is where the rumor ends. Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. Normally 4chan rumors aren’t worth paying much attention to, but considering the series’ history with 4chan leaks, this one has the attention of some Super Smash Bros. fans.