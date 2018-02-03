New Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Info Elaborates on Online Multiplayer

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet releases later this month, and the game is now in open beta in Japan. This, of course, means that the next few weeks are going to be loaded with information around the game, and today’s news is all about the game’s online multiplayer modes.

Whether you’re going it alone or with a friend, there’s plenty to do and explore as you earn new character customization points and discover the legacy left behind by characters like the franchise’s hero, Kirito. There’s a lot to take in, so check out all of the details below:

Heated Online Battles and Co-Op Get accustomed to battles so you can jump into online battles and co-op. You will be able to enjoy intense battles unique to this game, including powerful boss battles that one player alone cannot defeat, and four-versus-four team matches. In online co-op, you can obtain rare items as a reward for clearing the objective. The items you obtain can be used to strengthen weapons at Lisbeth’s Workshop or create costumes for Asuna’s Costume Quests to further strengthen your avatar character. Additionally, there are also time attack quests in online co-op where you compete to defeat enemies the fastest. Master your skills, strengthen your avatar character, and slice your way to the top of the time attack rankings! *In the co-op lobby, you can use emotion commands such as waving and nodding, as well as voice chat, to communicate with other players. *You can also show off your custom avatar character and ArFA-sys. Online Battles A grand free-for-all battle where players are divided into two teams: Alpha Team and Bravo Team. Players will have to predict not only the movements of the players on the opposing team, but also the movements of the target enemies. It’s a three-way battle where players will have to deal with a difficult, boss-class enemy, as well as attacks from the opposing team. Online Co-Op Combining players and ARfa-sys, up to eight characters (four players) can play together in online cooperative battles. Since powerful enemies will appear in each mission, the use of buff-type skills such as ally stat increases and HP recovery, as well as enemy stat debuff-type skills is required. Decide upon your roles, then head into battle.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet releases on February 23rd in the U.S. and Europe for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.