New Terminator Game Gets Delayed With No New Release Date

An upcoming video game set within the Terminator universe has been delayed beyond 2025 and doesn’t have a new release date. While the Terminator film franchise has been on ice in recent years, there have surprisingly been quite a few games that have come about tied to the series. In fact, the newest such Terminator game, that of Terminator 2D: No Fate, just released last week and is an adaptation of Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Sadly, for those looking to play another new Terminator game any time soon, it looks like you’ll have to keep waiting longer than anticipated.

As of this week, developer Nacon announced that its open-world survival game Terminator: Survivors will no longer launch this year. Unveiled back in 2024, news on Survivors has essentially been nonexistent throughout 2025, so to hear that it’s no longer arriving in this window isn’t much of a surprise. What is a bit surprising, though, is that Nacon isn’t committing to a new launch window of any sort for Terminator: Survivors. Instead, it’s delaying the game indefinitely while also scrapping its previous plans to launch in early access.

“Though we’ve been quiet, we haven’t been idle; this year has been productive and we’ve made important progress across all fronts, from world design and combat to narrative depth and atmosphere,” said the game’s director, Marco Ponte. “We’ve also had to overhaul our release plans, instead of launching in early access, we want your first steps into the wasteland to be a complete and polished experience. You might have guessed already, but that means Terminator: Survivors won’t be launching in 2025. We don’t have a new date locked in, but we’ll let you know when we’re ready to share a new release date.”

Beyond pushing back the release of Terminator: Survivors, Nacon made one other announcement that might end up disappointing fans. Specifically, Survivors will no longer end up featuring cooperative multiplayer. This was planned to be a big element of the upcoming Terminator game and was one of the biggest reasons that many were interested in Survivors. Nacon explained that this decision wasn’t an easy one, but it believes that it was made to create the best possible experience that is reflective of what’s seen in the Terminator movies.

“Our aim with Terminator: Survivors has always been to bring you an authentic and immersive open-world Terminator experience that recreates the harsh reality of Skynet’s uprising, and the resilience of humanity in spite of it,” Ponte’s statement continued. “After months of internal testing, discussions with players and fans of the license, we came to the conclusion that to give you an authentic Terminator experience with the best possible shooting and exploration gameplay, we would have to put aside the cooperative multiplayer. We know this may come as a disappointment, but we believe it is the right creative direction for an uncompromising vision of the world after Judgment Day.”

Currently, Terminator: Survivors is in the works solely for PC with PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions promised to come about at a later date. Hopefully, as 2026 approaches, we’ll begin to get more concrete info on when to expect Survivors to now release.

