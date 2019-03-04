New ‘The Last Of Us Part II’ Character Art Revealed

Naughty Dog has been awfully mum in recent months about their highly anticipated The Last of Us Part II title. With the exception of their Outbreak Day celebration, news has been pretty quite on the zombie-front. Though we don’t have a shiny new trailer, we do have some nifty concept art spotted over on Reddit that truly shows off a hauntingly beautiful side of the PlayStation 4 exclusive.

The above art showcase features the character Yara and it looks so breathtakingly detailed that it could very well be a photograph. The detail seen above is nothing short of incredible and honestly, seeing that level of realism is just getting us more excited for what lies ahead in future generations of gaming consoles.

The artist in question is Soa Lee and you can check out their portfolio here. The above piece has been available at the same time of previous pieces we’ve seen, but for some reason has remained under the radar until it went viral on Reddit. A good thing too, because it’s too beautiful not to share.

Unfortunately, we still don’t have a release date at this time for the highly anticipated sequel, though numerous reports have mentioned that a 2019 release is likely. One thing we know for sure is that we’re excited to see what’s next!

According to the game’s official synopsis, “Ellie is now 19 and has found a semblance of peace and normality living in Jackson. She’s had a chance to be a teenager and forge lasting relationships. When that peace is disrupted by a violent act, Ellie is thrust into a brutal journey of retribution, fueled by a need to bring those that have wronged her to justice, pushing her to her very limits.”

With a completely overhauled game engine, stunning new combat mechanics, and a host of new characters to learn and get to know – the upcoming sequel seems to be on course for another groundbreaking release for the PlayStation platform.

