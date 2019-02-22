New ‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Casting Details Revealed, Including Djinn Speculation

While we’re still waiting for a new The Witcher Netflix series trailer before it arrives later this year, fans are doing their part to get any and all information they can before the next big reveal. Though we know many of the big characters and who we will be playing them, the rest is still very much a mystery. Now new information has been spotted for whose faces we’ll see, including one that is sparking Djinn speculation.

Check out the new information below, which is as of yet unconfirmed:

Other casting choices previously confirmed outside of the Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill include names such as Freya Allan as Ciri, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and MyAnna Buring as Tissania, though there have been many more smaller roles named as well. The full casting list additions can be seen here on the show’s cast page.

The eight-episode series doesn’t have a release date yet, though we do know that the upcoming adventure is slated for a 2019 release. With the team already on their second location, it looks like the production hasn’t run into any major roadblocks lately.

With a tagline of “The Witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” we can’t help but to be completely excited for what this team has in store. Fans are even warming up to the idea of Cavill as Geralt himself following some recent images of his training regime to get ready.

