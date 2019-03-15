New ‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Set Photos Leak, Possible First Look at Roach

Piece by piece, dedicated fans are putting together the puzzle that is Netflix’s upcoming The Witcher adaptation starring Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill. Following a full-on video leaking last week with Yennefer facing off against a mage, a plethora of new set photos have leaked showing off several of the cast — mostly women and children — and a vehicle that is transporting a horse. Though it could be any generic mount, as hardcore Roach fans — we’re hoping its our favorite animal companion.

The Witcher fans immediately took to the show’s subreddit to break down each frame bit-by-bit to dissect anything and everything about the upcoming plot. One user even mentioned that the landscape in one of the images seen above “looks like a spot for the dragon landing,” which absolutely seems plausible.

From the various unknown faces and the horse transport, the speculation continues to gain traction as eager fans await any sort official news regarding a potential release date for the upcoming series.

What do you think of the above images? Could we finally have our Roach? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

