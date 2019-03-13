New ‘The Witcher’ Netflix Show Set Photos Leak

The Witcher Netflix Series continues to make headway in production with a long line of leaks in its wake. We’ve seen quite a few set leaks in the past month, including a full-on video with Yennefer’s actress, but now there’s a new photo that seems to hint at a very specific scene with Geralt.

The photo itself, seen above, is in Maspalomas in the Canary Islands and does offer at least a little insight into the narrative direction. With the most recent leaks surrounding Yennefer in numerous fights against mages, it looks like the latest leak is yet another portal drop that both she and Geralt are so prone to.

The next location will reportedly be on Guayedra Beach, and if it’s like this past week, there will be even more photos on the horizon for fans to enjoy.

As for the show itself, the upcoming book adaptation from Netflix will be 8 episodes long. With the official tagline reading “The Witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” it’s a little hard not to get swept away in the hype — especially for lovers of the books that the games are based on.

